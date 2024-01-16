Ghost Hlubi's net worth: Income and earnings explained

Ghost Hlubi is a South African media personality who rose to prominence through his pranking videos, with a significant focus on his personal life and income. What is Ghost Hlubi's net worth, and who is he in a relationship with as of 2024?

Ghost is reportedly 25 in 2024 but has already taken social media by storm. Photo: @ghost.hlubi on Instagram (modified by author)

Ghost Hlubi's videos began going viral in 2017, with his endearing personality and light-hearted content quickly gaining him thousands upon thousands of followers on social media. Ghost's personal life has also captured attention with various public breakups and makeups. Who is Ghost Hlubi dating?

Ghost Hlubi's net worth and profile summary

Full name Khanyi Hlubi Nickname ‘Ghost Hlubi’ Date of birth 1998 (date and month unknown) Age 25 years old in 2024 Birthplace Pretoria, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa (most reported) Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Children None Profession YouTuber and social media personality Net worth R55 million Social media profiles YouTube Instagram TikTok

Ghost Hlubi’s house was featured on his YouTube channel in February 2023, with him boasting about purchasing an R10 million 'mega mansion' at 21. What is Ghost Hlubi's net worth?

Ghost Hlubi's net worth in 2024

The famous YouTuber's social media has blown up since becoming famous, and his content creation is his primary income revenue. Sources report the content creator's net worth as $3 million, making Ghost Hlubi's net worth in rands R55 million.

The net worth of his on-and-off girlfriend, Seemah, is unconfirmed, but it can be assumed she makes a significant amount through her massively successful social media platforms.

Ghost won the 'Most Popular Content Across All Social Media' at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS) 2023. Photo: @ghost.hlubi on Instagram (modified by author)

How much does Ghost Hlubi make per month?

With a significant reported net worth, fans want to know what the YouTuber takes home monthly. In a video posted to Instagram in November 2023, he said a content creator can make 25 or 26 thousand Rand for a video with over a million views.

However, his exact earnings per month still need to be determined.

Is Ghost Hlubi the best YouTuber?

Khanyi's social media presence has grown substantially since he first rose to prominence in 2017, showing the content creator's undeniable likeliness and ever-growing fanbase. He won 'Most Popular Content Across All Social Media' at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS) 2023, a sign of his undeniable popularity online. However, it is not confirmed if he is the best YouTuber.

Is Ghost Hlubi a Forex Trader?

With all of Ghost's commercial success, fans wonder whether he is involved in Forex Trading. Although he was directly asked during a podcast, the content creator opted out of answering the question, and this fact remains unconfirmed.

There is suspicion that he is a Forex Trader, but he does not want to confirm or deny it. Photo: @ghost.hlubi on Instagram (modified by author)

Ghost Hlubi’s age

The YouTuber's exact birthdate has yet to be confirmed. However, his birth year is often reported as 1998, making him 25 years old in 2024.

Are Ghost Hlubi and Seemah still dating?

Ghost and fellow media personality Seemah Mangolwane have been linked together since 2022 online, and they posted a public video on June 13, 2022, explaining how they met. Seemah said an ex-boyfriend introduced her to his videos, and she did not know who he was.

The couple soon met and were soon an item. During their time together, Khanyi and Seemah have documented many aspects of their lives, including grand gestures and gifts. Seemah's car caught fans' attention in August 2022 after he posted a video of him gifting her a Mercedez-Benz, but Seemah later called it a publicly stunt.

Ghost owns a Range Rover and BMW and allegedly bought his girlfriend Seemah a Mercedes-Benz, but she said it was a publicity stunt. Photo: @ghost.hlubi on Instagram (modified by author)

Did Ghost Hlubi break up with Seemah?

The content creators announced that they broke up in May 2023, and Seemah had expressed that she did not wish to remain friends with him. TimesLIVE reported that although the couple did a two-part video announcing their break-up, Seemah went live on Instagram a few days later to share her personal views.

Seemah expressed: 'I fought for that relationship more than he did. I was pushing for communication to work, I was pushing for so much to work. This thing of keeping quiet for five days is not right.'

Seemah said the Mercedez-Benz he allegedly bought her was merely an act for the cameras and not real. She added: 'I want to move on from that chapter of my life, so I don't think I can be friends with him. I got out of the relationship when I had healed.' The couple eventually rekindled their romance in October 2023 and have been dating since then.

Jai Amora and Ghost Hlubi

Jai Amora and Ghost were together for a short period towards the end of 2023. However, they posted a video stating that they broke up.

Most comments on the video show sympathy for Jai and disappointment in Ghost's demeanour towards her, with many feeling the YouTuber exploited his ex-partner's feelings towards him.

Did Siya and Ghost break up?

The content creator has also been romantically linked to fellow social media personality Siyamthanda Anita in 2023. However, online videos hinted at a break-up, and the couple allegedly released an Instagram statement saying they have since broken up.

Social media profiles

As of today, Ghost's YouTube page has 643K subscribers, his Instagram page has 758K followers, and his TikTok account has 790.3K followers.

Ghost Hlubi's net worth has yet to be confirmed by an official source. However, the YouTuber has already made it big online and shows no signs of slowing down. Keep an eye on his social media to see any upcoming projects or relationship updates.

