South African award-winning producer and DJ Black Coffee has a penchant for the finer things in life.

The Grammy Award winner keeps his life, particularly the extent of his wealth, away from the public. The We Dance Again producer often shares sneak peeks of his flamboyant lifestyle through social media posts. While the musician’s impressive car collection is known and revered by his fans and petrolheads, not much attention has been given to his luxury sneaker collection.

In this article, Briefly News will look at the expensive shoes owned by Black Coffee.

What is Black Coffee's most expensive sneaker?

Black Coffee's known expensive sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers, which he debuted at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in August 2020. The sneakers were released in July that year. They were part of the Dior Men’s Autumn 2020 capsule collection, which was revealed at a fashion show in Miami. The limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker came about after Dior and Kim Jones collaborated with the renowned Jordan Brand.

At the time, IOL reported that resellers were selling the sneaker for $26,718, about R462,389.72, since Dior no longer had it in their boutiques.

Which other sneakers does Black Coffee own?

There’s no doubt that Black Coffee’s sneaker game is world-class. Social media users saw a glimpse of his sneaker collection when he enlisted the services of premium sneaker cleaning service, OFFBEAT, in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg.

Among the pairs were the Brooklyn Nike Air Force Ones in White, which were custom-painted by Laolu. The talented producer also has a pair of Louis Vuitton LV trainer maxi sneaker white Virgil Abloh, which retails for $3,000 on eBay, which is approximately R53,000. Those aren’t the only Virgil Abloh sneakers Black Coffee owns. He owns a pair of the Louis Vuitton Trainer #54 Signature Green White, which according to Stockx retails at $1,308 approximately R23,070. Black Coffee owns another Virgil Abloh-designed LV Trainer sneaker covered in sparkling rhinestones. This model retails for $6,450.00 (R 113,763) on the official Louis Vuitton website.

What are the cheapest sneakers owned by Black Coffee?

Black Coffee loves the Louis Vuitton brand and had mad respect for his late friend Virgil Abloh. He owns a Louis Vuitton Nigo Mod Line Ankle Chukka Boot LV Monogram, which sells for at least $500 as a second-hand pair.

The top producer also owns Nike Air Fear of God Shoot Around Light Bone sneakers, which are a collaboration between Jerry Lorenzo Manuel’s Fear of God and Nike. The sneaker retails at $325, about R5,733. His less pricey models include the Marni X Carhartt Wip Men's Slip on Sneakers, which retail for a minimum of $125.00 on eBay.

What is Black Coffee’s net worth?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee's net worth in 2025 is around R1.1 billion (about $60 million). He ranks second on the list of wealthiest African musicians after Akon.

His wealth comes from live performances, album sales, revenue from music streaming platforms like YouTube, licensing fees, brand endorsements, and awards.

The DJ also makes a lot of money from his business ventures.

