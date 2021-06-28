Mzansi celebrities share thoughts on lockdown Level 4: "Watch us all go broke"

South Africa has entered level 4 of the national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and local celebrities are not happy

They recently took to social media to air out their concerns as their industry gets shut down once again

Many of the media personalities blamed the government for the lack of solutions and vaccines

Mzansi celebrities have expressed their dismay over the ruling as this means that their hustle will once again be affected. A few vocally took to social media to slam the government for imposing yet another lockdown but offering no solutions.

Dineo Langa had strong words for the president regarding the manner in which he handled the lockdown. He said:

“Ntate Matamela, have you looked around? Many countries in the world aren't going through the wave because of... VACCINATION! No more waves around the world.”

The ever-vocal L’vovo also agreed about the need for a vaccine, saying:

“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work.”

Kwesta weighed in saying:

“The government has been the cause of some of my darkest thoughts and toughest times. It’s not my niggas. It’s not my “enemies”... It’s them! It’s all of them! The worst part is that they’ll live to see the otherside of Covid and watch all of us go broke and die.”

South Africa moves to alert Level 4 with new restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions rising and Covid-19 infections getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two. As a result, new restrictions have been into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19. Private and government facilities are buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person-to-person contact, which was the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

Cabinet has since decided that the country move to Alert Level 4 with additional restrictions in place for the next 14 days, after which the restrictions will be reviewed. After this period, the restrictions will be adjusted or lifted.

