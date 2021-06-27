Family Meeting: South Africa Moves to Alert Level 4 With New Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be moving to Alert Level 4 in the face of rising infections

The Delta variant of the virus is proving to be contagious and both private and government hospitals are buckling under the pressure

As a result, a range of new restrictions will be introduced to reduce the person to person contact in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions were rising and Covid-19 infections were getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two. As a result, new restrictions will be put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will move to Alert Level 4. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Existing containment measures not enough to deal with the third wave

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person to person contact which was the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

The Cabinet has decided that the country is to move to Alert Level 4 with additional restrictions coming into place those evening for the next 14 days after which the restrictions will be reviewed. After this period the restrictions will be adjusted or removed.

New Restrictions to come into force

All gathering indoors and outdoors is prohibited including political, cultural and religious events

Funerals and cremations may not have more than 50 individual present

Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings will not be allowed

No gatherings will be prohibited at parks and beaches but these will remain open

The curfew will be adjusted to 21:00 - 04:00

No alcohol will be allowed on sale in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare service of alcohol-related injuries.

Restaurants will only be able to provide food for delivery or take out

Schools will be close from Wednesday as the winter holidays are brought forward

Contact classes at tertiary institutions will ends on Wednesday but residents will remain open

Wearing of face masks will be mandatory and it will be a criminal act not to wear one

People should work from home where possible

New variants a threat to the country

Ramaphosa warned that scientists say that new variants pose a risk to the country with the latest Delta strain having wreaked havoc in India. The Delta variant is displacing the Beta variant which is more contagious.

This means the virus spreads faster between people and is expected to be more than twice as infectious.

It is also possible to spread the variant without even knowing they are infected with the virus and vaccines do not offer full protection against the new variant. There is still a lot to learn about the variant and how severe the complications can be.

Delta Variant Overtaking Other Strains of the Virus in South Africa

The new Delta variant of Covid-19 is beginning to overtake other strains of the virus in South Africa. The variant was first discovered in India and has since swept across the globe proving to be more contagious than previous versions.

South Africa is the worst affected country on the African continent with approximately a third of all infections and more than 40% of deaths according to Reuters.

The second wave of the virus was mostly driven by the Beta variant while the third wave is being accelerated by the Delta variant.

