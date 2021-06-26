Daily Pills to Prevent HIV Might Be Replaced by Monthly Dose in the Future

A study being carried out in Sub-Saharan Africa will be testing a new drug that could replace the daily pills used to prevent HIV infection

The new pill would only have to be taken once a month and could change the way HIV prevention is perceived

The trial is being run by the University of Washington after it received a R1.7 billion grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

A trial being conducted in South Africa is set to test a new type of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The pill would help protect women from being infected with HIV and would require a monthly dose.

Currently, the same medication has to be taken daily. The University of Washington will lead the trial after receiving a R1.7 billion grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation according to TimesLIVE.

A new trial is set to start in Africa to test a drug that prevents HIV infection. Photo credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

The new drug will be tested in Sub-Saharan Africa

The drug in question is called islatravir and will be tested on women in seven Sub-Saharan African countries according to Newswise.

The current research indicates that the drug is highly effective and will be administered to women over the age of 18 but this would be lowered to 16 once it has been deemed safe following the trial.

