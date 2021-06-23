KZN Woman Dies in Her Car While Waiting for Covid Vaccine in Tongaat

An elderly woman died while awaiting her coronavirus vaccination at a site in KwaZulu-Natal

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Barlam says a security company received a distress call from her family

The woman suffered respiratory distress and the doctors at the vaccination facility were unable to stabilise her

A 63-year-old woman died while waiting in line to receive a Covid vaccine in Tongaat on Tuesday, 22 June.

In a report by MSN News, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the woman’s family called the security company for help from the Tongaat Sports Stadium in Victoria Avenue at around 3pm.

A KZN elderly woman dies while in a Covid vaccine queue in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Medics from RUSA were dispatched to the scene where they discovered the woman in the back seat of a car.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said that medical workers at the vaccination centre stated that the woman had been suffering from respiratory failure before she dies. Doctors tried to stabilise her, however, her condition took a turn for the worst.

The woman’s family then decided to load her into and take her to a medical facility for further medical attention. She was examined and then pronounced dead.

"They then contacted the RUSA operations centre for assistance when they realised that she became unresponsive,” said Barlam.

The woman's family told RUSA that she had not been vaccinated before she died, according to The Witness.

