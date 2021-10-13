Ex Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's Bail Hearing Adjourned Early Due to Bomb Scare

The Nelspruit Magistrate's Court had to be evacuated on Wednesday during the bail hearing of former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi

Reports say that there was a suspected bomb threat which resulted in the court being adjourned early

Msibi is being accused of being party to the murder of two people and the attempted murder of one other person in August

MBOMBELA - During the bail hearing of former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's bail hearing on Wednesday, 13 October, the courthouse had to be evacuated because of a suspected bomb threat.

Msibi was appearing in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court alongside two other men who are being accused of being involved in a double murder and the attempted murder of one person in August 2021.

Former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's bail hearing has been postponed due to a bomb threat. Image: GCIS

According to eNCA, Msibi was recently axed as the Agriculture MEC in Mpumalanga following the allegations of murder being brought against him.

Due to the bomb scare, the court had to be adjourned, according to SABC News. There is no news of when proceedings will continue. A large crowd of Msibi's supporters who are members of the African National Congress were gathered outside the courthouse during his bail hearing.

Mpumalanga MEC's lawyer believes arrest for 2 murders is political

Mandla Mbisi's legal representative is of the belief that the murder allegations against Mbisi are politically charged.

According to City Press, Coert Jordaan, Mbisi's attorney believes that he was merely arrested because of his status and his position. Mbisi is also a Provincial Executive Committee Member of the African National Congress.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the bomb scare:

Nomsa Matlala said:

"Yet there are members who are at court to support him"

Mokgethi Moroe said:

"South Afica is a movie, no country got anything on us."

Masello Thulo said:

"Whatever involves ANC ke movie "

George Mkhwanazi said:

They must sentence him right away. No more trail for him.

Tshepang Khuselo said"

"Our country is turning into Mafia state...."

Ditau Mamushi said"

"So now the entire system is threatened... .The magistrate is also worried abt his safety"

Mandla Ngubane said:

"Fake bomb scare, to avoid answering questions."

Onkabetse Onka said:

"IF ANC win dis coming elections then am moving to dubaican't stand their nonsensical behaviour anymore."

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane gives Mandla Msibi the boot following

Briefly News previously reported that Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has applied her mind to the scandal surrounding Mandla Msibi.

The premier has removed Msibi from his position as Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC. She revealed that he would remain a member of the provincial legislature according to News24.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the Mpumalanga MEC who has been charged with murder will need to step aside from his position. Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC's rules and regulations are clear and that the accused needs to stand before the Integrity Commission.

