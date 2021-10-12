Former Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC Mandla Msibi was fired after his arrest

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane took the decision to remove the MEC from his position in the wake of the allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa had also asked that the former MEC step aside in accordance with the ANC's policies

NELSPRUIT - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has applied his mind to the scandal surrounding Mandla Msibi.

The premier has removed Msibi from his position as Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC.

She revealed that he would remain a member of the provincial legislature according to News24.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called for Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi, who is accused of murder, to step aside. Image: GCIS

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the Mpumalanga MEC who has been charged with murder will need to step aside from his position. Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC's rules and regulations are clear and that the accused needs to stand before the Integrity Commission.

Mandla Msibi, the Mpumalanga's Agriculture MEC's name was released as he made his first court appearance in Nelspruit on Tuesday, 12 October.

Premier in Mpumalanga Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane stated that she is currently waiting for the murder accused to have his first appearance in court before her office 'takes action' against him.

