Rosalia and Rauw: A complete timeline of their relationship and breakup

It was love at first sight when singers Rosalia and Rauw met. From musical collaborations to getting name tattoos of each other, they were regarded as a power couple in the industry. However, four months after the duo's engagement, Rauw confirmed their split, saying:

Rosalia and I are no longer an item. While multiple factors can lead to a breakup, in our case, it was not due to infidelity or a third party.

Singer Rosalia at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (L). Rauw and Rosalia during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia Vila made their relationship official about two years after their first meeting .

. They debuted on the red carpet on 12 November 2021 at the Los40 Music Awards.

on 12 November 2021 at the Los40 Music Awards. Rosalia and Rauw's joint EP titled RR was released in March 2023 .

. After their breakup, Rosalia briefly dated American actor Jeremy Allen White.

Exploring Rosalia and Rauw's relationship timeline

In a March 2023 cover story for Billboard, Alejandro shared how Vila impacts his musical career, stating:

Rosi is far more disciplined than I am. I have enrolled in piano, voice and dance lessons courtesy of her. She teaches me how to stay relaxed and believe in myself. Vila balances me.

Rosalia went on to affirm Rauw's place in her life, revealing:

Although my career is super important, it comes second after you because you are my companion.

Rosalia Vila and Rauw Alejandro during the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Photo: John Parra

November 2019: Rauw and Rosalia officially meet

During a Q&A session with GQ magazine, Rauw revealed they crossed paths at a Las Vegas hotel days before the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. They reportedly shared their first kiss during a December 2019 trip to Madrid.

19 August 2021: The pair are photographed holding hands

After a date night, Rosalia Vila and Rauw Alejandro were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in the West Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Although dating rumours had sparked then, this subtly confirmed their relationship status.

September 2021: Rosalia and Rauw become TikTok official

On 24 September 2021, Rosalia shared a video on TikTok of her and Rauw making a heart shape with their hands as part of a TikTok trend. The following day, she took to Instagram to share some cosy photos with the singer to celebrate her 29th birthday.

18 November 2021: Alejandro reveals why he is in love with Vila

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, Rauw shared what first attracted him to Rosalia, saying:

She is drop-dead gorgeous!

Rosalia and Rauw at the 2021 Los40 Music Awards (L). The singer during the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards (R). Photo: Isabel Infantes, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

In an Interview with Rolling Stone, he added:

I am proud of her because she works hard for everything she desires. Rosalia is amazing!

14 February 2022: The couple celebrates Lover's Day together

According to People, the Dream Girl hitmaker posted photos of himself and Vila on Instagram to commemorate their special day. His caption read:

My muse.

March 2022: Vila confirms she got a tattoo for her boyfriend

During an El Hormiguero talk show interview, Rosalia discussed the RR tattoo on her foot, per Teen Vogue. She confirmed the rumours that the body art was in honour of Raum, admitting:

It was excruciating because I got it done without any type of numbing, but I told him I was getting his initials tattooed because they are also mine.

April 2022: Rauw flaunts a tattoo of Rosalia's name

Photographer Arianna Andrade shared a series of photos from Alejandro's live performance. In one of the pics, the singer posed shirtless, revealing a tattoo that said "Rosalía" in handwritten font above his belly button.

Rosalia during the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

15 November 2022: Raum reveals that his partner inspires him musically

While speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Alejandro shared that Vila helps with his music, he stated:

I have been practising my vocals more, thanks to my girl.

November 2022: The couple grace the Latin Grammy Awards

Rosalia bagged several awards during the 23rd Latin Grammys. On 18 November 2022, she celebrated the wins via an Instagram post that read:

Thank you to the academy for granting me these awards. This year, I was privileged to have the love of my life by my side.

24 March 2023: Alejandro and Vila announce their engagement

Although the duo engaged on 13 December 2022, they shared the big news with their fans in a music video for Beso. The singer flaunts her diamond ring before turning and sharing a kiss with her fiancé.

Rauw Alejandro during the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

25 June 2023: People confirms the pair's split

After being together for over three years, Vila and Alejandro called it quits. He released a statement on Twitter regarding their breakup in a now-deleted post.

During this time, various allegations have emerged regarding our breakup. I cannot remain silent while people tarnish our love story. Cheating was not the reason behind our split.

27 July 2023: Rosalia speaks for the first time about the breakup

The songstress cried while performing at Lollapalooza Paris. She wrote on her Instagram stories the next day, per People:

I respect and love Rauw. So, I am not paying attention to the negativity making rounds online. We know what we had. Thank you for understanding that this is not an easy period for me.

FAQs

In October 2022, Alejandro surprised Vila onstage during her Motomami Tour. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

What songs did Rauw Alejandro write for Rosalia?

Their relationship and breakup inspired Rauw's songs Aquel Nap ZzZz and Hayami Hana. The duo had previously collaborated on various musical projects.

Who is Rauw Alejandro's girlfriend?

In 2024, it was reported that the singer had moved on to a new relationship. However, it is unclear whether he is currently in a romantic relationship.

Rosalia at the 2024 Christian Dior Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer show. Photo: Geoffroy Hasselt

What is Rosalia's net worth?

The Catalonia native has an estimated net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her income primarily stems from her successful musical career.

Rosalia and Rauw dated from 2019 to 2023. They went their separate ways a few months after announcing their engagement. Neither party has revealed the exact reason behind the breakup.

