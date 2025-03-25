Joey King's relationship history: from Jacob Elordi to husband Steven Piet

Joey King's relationships include the high-profile romance and public break up with her 'The Kissing Booth' co-star Jacob Elordi, but she found a soulmate in her husband, filmmaker Steven Piet. The actress told Allure in 2022,

We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together. So getting to do something where we're both doing what we love, and we get to hang out with each other, [that's] the best. I think he's so talented. He thinks the same about me.

Joey King with Steven Piet (L), Nolan Gould (C), and Jacob Elordi (R). Photo: Michael Tran/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Rachel Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joey King met her husband, Steve Piet, on the set of The Act in 2018 , and they had a destination wedding in 2023.

, and they had a destination wedding in 2023. Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated during the first instalment of The Kissing Booth but broke up before filming for the second movie in 2019.

but broke up before filming for the second movie in 2019. The actress has said that marrying young was not an issue because life experiences made her mature faster.

Steven Piet and Joey King's relationship timeline

Joey King met Steven Piet in October 2018 on the set of the Hulu series The Act, where Joey starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Steven worked as a director and co-executive producer. Their relationship turned romantic in early 2019.

Five facts about actress Joey King. Photo: Monica Schipper on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Bullet Train actress told Vogue in September 2023 that she made the first move. King started posting Piet on Instagram in November 2019, and they quarantined together during the 2020 pandemic.

The filmmaker proposed in February 2022 when they were on a trip to Joshua Tree for their third anniversary. Joey shared the news a month later, in March 2022, with a heartfelt caption, writing,

I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy... I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive... Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it.

Joey King and Steven Piet during the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future at Chateau Marmont on October 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Steven Piet and Joey King had a stunning destination wedding

After four years of dating, King and Piet said I Do in Mallorca, Spain, on September 3, 2023. Their Great Gatsby-style wedding was held at La Fortaleza, a historic 17th-century Spanish fort. King wore an Oscar de la Renta gown, while Piet opted for a Brunello Cucinelli suit.

The Kissing Booth actress later shared on Valentine's Day 2024 that they married twice. They had a civil ceremony in August 2023 in Los Angeles.

Joey King and Steven Piet on their wedding day in Mallorca, Spain, on September 3, 2023. Photo: @joeyking/@stevenpiet (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Joey King and her husband, Steven Piet, have an 8-year age difference

Joey King's husband was born in May 1991 (33 years old as of March 2025) in Chicago, Illinois. The actress was born on July 30, 1999 (25 years old as of March 2025) in Los Angeles.

The Act star has not addressed the age gap, but she has talked about getting married young. During her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard in April 2024, she said,

I've been in a world in which I've been exposed to adulthood. I had a mortgage by the time I was 14. Responsibility makes you grow up a little bit faster. And my family and everyone in my life adore Steven... The hardest part after you get married is either, 'You are too young, you are too old, how long have you been dating?' or 'You don't know each other that well, you have been together too long – where is the ring?'

Joey King and Steven Piet attend the LA premiere of 'Bullet Train' at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Joey King's dating history

Joey has been in the public eye since she was four years old and understands the interest in her personal life, but she told Refinery29 in 2019 that it is difficult when the world wants to 'get every piece of detail.' Here is a look at some of Joey King's exes and rumoured boyfriends before she found her forever partner in Steven Piet.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (2020 - Rumoured)

Taylor Perez and Joey King attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023 (L). Photo: Stefanie Keenan on Getty Images/@taylorzakharperez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King grew close in 2019 when they started filming The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa. Perez told Access Hollywood in August 2020 that their friendship grew stronger during the pandemic as they lived close to each other and became each other's accountability partner.

The co-stars were spotted on vacation and often featured in each other's social media posts, leading to dating speculations. Perez denied dating Joey when answering fans' questions in a September 2020 GQ episode.

Joey King and I are not dating. I love her dearly, but, no, we are not dating. We might take trips together, but no.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025 (R). Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach on Getty Images/@taylorzakharperez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zakhar Perez and Joey King are still best friends. Perez attended King's 2023 wedding to Steven Piet, and they were each other's dates at the SAG Awards in February 2025, where King called him a sweet person while talking to Variety.

Taylor is one of my best friends and I love him so much... We communicate in a way of like, we lift each other up, we're each other's great hype men, which is nice... He's just the sweetest, most wonderful person — We have the same sense of humour, which is very helpful, and I just love him.

Jacob Elordi (2017-2018)

Joey King and Jacob Elordi attend Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood at The Sunset Tower Hotel on August 28, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Joey King and Jacob Elordi met in January 2017 on the set of the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. They portray love interests, Elle Evans and Noah Flynn. The actors started as friends, and King called Jacob a great guy while talking to Seventeen in June 2018, adding,

We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn't talk about—After the first month, I was like, 'Hmm, I think I like him.'

Jacob Elordi and Joey King attend 'The Kissing Booth' screening on May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

The couple broke up in late 2018, just before filming the sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. Joey told the Cosmopolitan in August 2020 that filming after their breakup was hard, but they kept it professional.

No one's thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn't—At the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again... Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.

Nolan Gould (2016 - Rumoured)

Nolan Gould and Joey King attend NYLON Magazine's annual Young Hollywood Event at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on May 12, 2016, in West Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Joey King was linked to Modern Family actor Nolan Gould in 2016. The actors were spotted together multiple times, including on the SAG Awards red carpet, but they never confirmed the relationship.

Nolan Gould and Joey King attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Joey King's relationships have evolved from her teenage love with Jacob Elordi to building a life with Steven Piet. Marriage life seems to be treating her well amidst her thriving Hollywood career.

