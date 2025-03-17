The timeline of Zendaya's dating history: from Trevor Jackson to Tom Holland

Zendaya's dating history features rumoured romances with some of Hollywood's young elites like Jacob Elordi and Trevor Jackson, but she is not one to kiss and tell. In her 2018 CR Fashion Book chat with Cardi B, the Dune actress shared what she looks for in a person, saying,

Respect is my number one thing, and I think it shows in different ways. With anybody you're with, you have to have a layer of respect, courtesy, understanding, and tolerance. It's also important to have somebody who makes you laugh.

Zendaya's dating history

Zendaya is known for keeping most of her relationships out of the spotlight. In her August 2023 interview with Elle, the actress opened up about how her growing fame has made it difficult to separate her personal and professional life.

Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist.

The Challengers star has dated a few boyfriends in the past, but she has only confirmed one of her relationships publicly. Here is a look at Zendaya's ex-boyfriends and her current romance with British actor Tom Holland:

Zendaya and Tom Holland have dated for over three years. They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Rumours of their romance began to surface in 2017 during the press tour for their film, but they both insisted they were just friends.

Fast-forward to July 2021, the Spider-Man stars were seen kissing in a car at a red light stop in Los Angeles. They made the relationship Instagram official in September 2021 when Holland posted a birthday tribute to Zendaya with the caption,

My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up.

The couple has since been public with their romance and have met each other's families. They have tried to keep the relationship low-key, with Tom telling The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023,

Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.

Reports of their engagement started to circulate in January 2025 when Zendaya debuted a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, confirmed the engagement in a Patreon blog post.

Jacob Elordi (2019-2020)

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi met in 2018 during the filming of the HBO series Euphoria, on which they portrayed high school rivals Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs. In August 2019, they were seen on a vacation in Athens, Greece, leading to dating speculations.

The Dune actress travelled to Sydney, Australia, in November 2019 to celebrate Thanksgiving with Elordi's family. In his December 2019 interview for GQ Australia's Men of the Year, Jacob denied dating Zendaya, saying, 'She's like my sister.'

The pair fuelled dating rumours in February 2020 after being spotted showing PDA in New York City. They were spotted on multiple occasions until around September 2020, when the Kissing Booth star started dating model Kaia Gerber. The actors never confirmed the relationship but have remained friends.

Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)

Odell Beckham Jr. was speculated to be dating Zendaya in early 2016 after being spotted spending time together at a Grammy's after-party. In a video from TMZ Sports, Zendaya's dad, Kezembe Coleman, is heard saying 'there is no relationship' when the reporter asked him if he approved of her daughter's relationship with the NFL wide receiver.

The dating speculations resurfaced in November 2016 when Zendaya and OBJ were on the sidelines of a New York Knicks game together. The Euphoria star shut down the rumours in a later interview with Extra, saying,

It's funny because I didn't go there with him, actually; he just happened to be there as well. I didn't know he was going to be there.

Trevor Jackson (2013-2016)

Trevor Jackson and Zendaya were rumoured to be dating for several years when they were teenagers. The speculation started around 2013 when Zendaya appeared in Trevor's music videos for his songs, Like We Grown and Drop It, as his love interest.

In February 2015, the actors wished each other a Happy Valentine's Day on X (Twitter). They graced multiple red carpets together but continued to insist they were just close friends.

In a June 2017 interview with Vogue, Zendaya talked about breaking up with a secret boyfriend, who she had dated for four years, leading to speculations that she was talking about Trevor Jackson. They stopped hanging out around the same time.

It was my first love. It wasn't a good ending. You know you're okay in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?'...It's, 'That was the dumbest decision of your life.'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have never dated but are close friends. Their friendship started around 2020 during the filming of Dune. When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2024, Chalamet said Zandaya helped him set up his first apartment in New York City.

The Dune co-stars portray each other's love interests, Paul Atreides and Chani, in the sci-fi film franchise. They shared in a 2024 ET interview that their onscreen romance feels strange because of their friendship.

It's weird, 'cause we're so close, platonically. In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work.

Zendaya's dating history is not extensive despite making headlines. While little is known about her past boyfriends, the actress and Tom Holland are currently one of Hollywood's 'IT' couples.

Source: Briefly News