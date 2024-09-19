Who is Travis Scott dating? His girlfriend and relationship timeline

Rapper Travis Scott is a regular in tabloid news, especially when it comes to his high-profile relationships. He has been linked to several celebrities, most notably his on-and-off relationship with beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Read on for more on who Travis Scott is dating today.

Travis Scott during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin/Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott's dating history features notable women like Rihanna. The rapper has not revealed any plans to settle down but has been a doting father to his two kids, Stormi and Aire, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.

Who is Travis Scott dating now?

In July 2024, the rapper sparked dating rumours with model Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines after the two were seen at an event in Italy. They left together and were spotted getting into the same car.

Neither has officially confirmed their relationship status. Jamira Haines previously dated rapper 50 Cent from 2019 to 2023.

Top 5 facts about rapper Roy Rochlin. Photo: Roy Rochlin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship was on-again-off-again for several years since 2017. Below is a brief timeline of their romance;

April 2017: Kylie and Travis were first seen together at Coachella, shortly after Kylie's breakup with Tyga.

Kylie and Travis were first seen together at Coachella, shortly after Kylie's breakup with Tyga. June 2017: They made their relationship public by attending an NBA playoff game together.

They made their relationship public by attending an NBA playoff game together. February 2018: Kylie gave birth to their first child, Stormi Webster.

Kylie gave birth to their first child, Stormi Webster. October 2019: The couple announced a break in their relationship but continued to co-parent Stormi amicably.

The couple announced a break in their relationship but continued to co-parent Stormi amicably. Summer 2021: Kylie and Travis rekindled their relationship, and Kylie announced her second pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis rekindled their relationship, and Kylie announced her second pregnancy. February 2022: Their second child, a son named Aire, was born.

Their second child, a son named Aire, was born. Late 2022: The couple split again but have continued to co-parent their two kids.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What happened with Travis and Kylie?

Commitment issues on Travis' part reportedly led to a rift in the relationship, according to Hollywood Life. Despite being together for six years and having two children, the rapper had not shown Kylie that he was fully committed to her.

Travis still hadn't shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life. He's known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.

The beauty mogul is focused on caring for her children. She addressed her co-parenting situation with Scott in an October 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine, saying,

It's going … I think we're doing the best job that we can do

Kylie is currently dating Willy Wonka star Timothée Chalamet. They were first linked in April 2023 and have been keeping their relationship relatively low-key.

Who are Travis Scott's exes?

The Goosebumps hitmaker has had a few notable relationships over the years, before and after his highly publicized romance with Kylie Jenner. Below is a brief overview of Travis Scott's dating history;

SZA (2023)

Travis Scott and SZA perform at The Box on October 10, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott and SZA's dating rumours gained traction after Travis made several surprise appearances during the European leg of SZA's SOS tour in mid-2023. Fans noticed the artists getting flirty but neither has denied or confirmed the relationship rumour.

The Sicko Mode rapper and the Kill Bill hitmaker have previously worked together on multiple occasions. Some of their songs together include Love Galore from SZA's 2017 debut studio album, Ctrl, and Open Arms from her 2022 album, SOS.

Sarah Snyder (2023)

Sarah Snyder during the Pandora Street of Loves on August 28, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Sarah Snyder were linked in early 2023 after his second breakup with Kylie Jenner. Fans speculated about their relationship based on social media posts and sightings, but there has not been any official confirmation from either party. Sarah has also dated another of Kylie Jenner's exes, Jaden Smith.

Justine Skye (2016-2017)

Justine Skye at the Flamingo Estate & Mytheresa Gingerbread House on November 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg Deguire

Source: Getty Images

The Butterfly Effect rapper was linked to R&B singer Justin Skye from 2016 to early 2017. Their relationship was mainly low-key. Their breakup was followed by Travis Scott starting a relationship with Kylie Jenner, which reportedly caused a rift between Justine and the Kardashians star, who were close friends at the time.

Karrueche Tran (2016)

Karrueche Tran at Gold House's 3rd Annual Gold Gala held at The Music Center on May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Karrueche Tran were rumoured to be dating back in September 2016. They were together at a Vera Wan-g VIP party during New York Fashion Week, where they were seen hugging and kissing. Karrueche's representative later denied these dating rumours while talking to Hollywood Life, stating that they were just friends.

Rihanna (2015)

Kanye West, Travis Scott and Rihanna attend Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015, in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Rihanna had a low-key and short-lived romance in 2015. They were first seen together during New York Fashion Week in September 2015. Despite the initial excitement, the relationship ended after a month. Rihanna is currently a mother to two boys with partner Asap Rocky.

Rubi Rose (2014-2015)

Rapper Rubi Rose during the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Gen Z concert at the Tabernacle on May 06, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Rubi Rose was rumoured to be Travis Scott's girlfriend from around late 2014 to early 2015. Rubi confirmed the relationship in a 2019 interview with VladTV where she said they were together when she was younger.

FAQs

Travis Scott's personal life continues to face public scrutiny. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about his love life;

Is Travis Scott married?

The Sicko Mode hitmaker is not married. He has never tied the knot, although he has been in several high-profile relationships.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

Scott and Kylie are not married. The Highest in the Room hitmaker has also never proposed despite previous rumours that they were engaged.

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still together in 2024?

As of 2024, Kylie and Travis are not together. They split for the second time towards the end of 2022 but continue to co-parent their two children, Stormi and Aire.

Are Travis Scott and Rihanna still together?

Scott and Rihanna are not together. They had a brief relationship back in 2015, but it ended shortly after.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott's dating life remains a topic of speculation among fans. While most of his rumoured relationships have not been confirmed, he has maintained a close bond with Kylie Jenner for the sake of their kids.

READ ALSO: Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship? A look at her love life

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Caitlyn Jenner's love life. Before transitioning, she was married three times and welcomed six children.

Caitlyn has been linked to several partners in the past. Check the article for more on who Caitlyn Jenner has dated since the gender transition.

Source: Briefly News