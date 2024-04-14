Drake's girlfriends and dating history: Exploring his romantic past

Drake, full name Aubrey Drake Graham, is one of the world's most famous rappers today. When it comes to his dating life, he has been linked to various stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. This article gives a comprehensive look at Drake's current girlfriend and dating history.

Drake during the 'Till Death Do Us Part' rap battle in Long Beach, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Johnny Nunez/ (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Drake is the doting father of son Adonis, who was born in October 2017. He has, however, never walked down the aisle despite being linked to a long list of A-list girlfriends and flings. Settling down and starting a family is not a priority for now in his tightly busy schedule.

Who is Drake's girlfriend?

The Canadian hip-hop star has not confirmed whether he is dating anyone in 2024. The latest rumoured girlfriend is rapper Latto's younger sister, Brooklyn Nicole. The two were spotted leaving the same restaurant in early March 2024, but neither has publicly confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Drake's dating history

The rapper has been linked to many women, but some relationships were more serious than others. Here is a look at Drake's girlfriends list;

Keshia Chanté (Early 2000s)

Keshia Chante during the Juno Gala Dinner and Awards at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

Canadian singer Keshia Chanté was Drake's first serious relationship. He talked about their relationship while introducing her onstage during the 2022 October World Weekend in Toronto.

This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom's car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her...This is my first girlfriend I've ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart.

Jade Lee (Mid 2000s)

Jade Lee grew up in Toronto with Drake. The rapper revealed in his 2010 song Karaoke that he had plans to marry Lee before she moved to Atlanta to pursue her career as a wedding planner.

Singer SZA (2009)

SZA during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Drake dated singer-songwriter SZA around 2009. The rapper mentioned their relationship in his song Mr Right Now featuring 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. SZA confirmed the relationship, revealing they were young then but have maintained a close relationship.

Ericka Lee (2010 to 2011)

The Canadian artist dated Ericka Lee from around 2010 to 2011. The two also collaborated on music, including the rapper's 2011 song, Marvin's Room, in which she featured as the voice on the phone call.

In 2012, Ericka filed a lawsuit against Drake, claiming that she had not received co-writing royalties and the agreed compensation from the rapper. According to TMZ, the exes had an out-of-court settlement in February 2013.

Rihanna (on and off from 2009 to 2017)

Drake presenting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna during the MTV VMAs at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Kevin Kane

Source: Getty Images

The artists were first romantically linked in 2009 when they were spotted on a date shortly after Rihanna's public breakup with Chris Brown. Fast-forward to August 2016, Drake delivered a heartfelt speech and publicly professed his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

After the 2016 VMAs, the artists were spotted together on multiple occasions, but the romance fizzled out around 2017. In 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that she was no longer friends with Drake, saying, 'We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is.'

Hailey Bieber (2016)

Hailey Bieber during the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Drake and Hailey Bieber were rumoured to be dating after being spotted getting cosy at the rapper's Memorial Day Party in May 2016. They were later seen hanging out at The Nice Guy. According to People Magazine, the two had met through mutual friends and were dating casually. Hailey went on to marry Justin Bieber in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez (2016-2017)

Jennifer Lopez on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez dated the Canadian rapper for about two months, from December 2016 to January 2017. They celebrated New Year's Eve 2017 together, and Drake met JLO's twins, Emme and Max. As of March 2017, Lopez was linked to former baseballer Alex Rodriguez. She is currently married to actor Ben Affleck.

Sophie Brussaux (2017)

Sophie Brussaux and son Adonis. Photo: @sophieknowsbetter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Drake and former adult film star turned painter Sophie Brussaux were first linked in early 2017. In May 2017, Sophie revealed he was pregnant with the rapper's child, but Drake did not believe the child was his.

Their son, Adonis, was born in October 2017. The rapper's paternity test in March 2018 came out positive. Sophie and Drake currently have a great co-parenting relationship, often sharing their interactions with Adonis on social media.

Kylie Jenner (2019)

Kylie Jenner during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Drake and reality TV star Kylie Jenner were rumoured to be dating in 2019. The two had been friends for a while and were dating casually. At the time, Kylie was in an on-again-off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Johanna Leia (2021)

Drake dated influencer Johanna Leia for a few months. Photo: @johannaleia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Canadian hip-hop star and influencer Johanna Leia dated for several months in 2021. In July 2021, the two were spotted having a dinner date at an empty Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. In October 2021, they sparked breakup rumours when Drake was spotted with a new woman at his Nacos-themed birthday party.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Drake's ex-girlfriends and his love life;

Rihanna and Drake had an on-off relationship for nearly ten years. They have both since moved on.

SZA and the God's Plan hitmaker dated briefly in 2009. The two artists have maintained a cordial relationship since their breakup.

The Canadian rapper dated Jennifer Lopez for about two months. They were first rumoured to be dating in December 2016 and were spotted together on several occasions in January 2017, but they called it quits by February that year.

Who was the girl who cheated with Drake?

Podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff was rumoured to have had an affair with Drake in 2023. During the month she was having marital troubles, she did an interview with the rapper while sitting in the same bed.

The episode of The Really Good Podcast with the rapper was later deleted, but viral clips are still on social media. Bobbi later denied the cheating rumours in a private message sent to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Drake during the Top Boy UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Drake's girlfriends and famous flings continue to be a major part of his legacy. He previously talked about settling down someday, but his current focus is making music that connects him with fans.

READ ALSO: Who is Emma Cannon, Machine Gun Kelly's ex and Casie's mom?

Briefly.co.za published intriguing facts about Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. They met as teenagers and welcomed daughter Casie Baker before MGK's career took off.

Emma Cannon has mainly stayed out of the limelight since her breakup with the rapper. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News