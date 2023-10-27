Meet Phil Collins' children: Nicholas, Lily, Matthew, Joely and Simon Collins

Phil Collins is a multi-talented entertainer with a career that spans over 40 decades. Away from his impressive career, he is a doting father with five grown-up children. Keep reading for more on what Phil Collins children are doing today.

Phil Collins has been married and divorced thrice. He was with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, from 1975 to 1980 and married Jill Tavelman from 1984 to 1996. The drummer tied the knot with Orianne Cevey in 1999 but divorced in 2008. He reunited with Cevey in 2016 until their bitter split in 2019.

How many kids does Phil Collins have?

The English singer has five kids from three marriages, including two daughters and three sons. Phil Collins' children's names and other details are as outlined below.

Joely Collins

Phil and his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, welcomed daughter Joely via adoption. She was born in August 1972 (51 in 2023) and grew up in Canada. She is an actress known for her role on several Canadian TV shows like Cold Squad and Madison.

Joely established her production company, StoryLab Productions, in 2009 and has produced projects like Becoming Redwood (2012). She is married to Dutch-born Stefan Buitelaar, with whom she shares one child, daughter Zoe Amelie.

Simon Collins

Simon is Phil's son from his first marriage to former Canadian actress Andrea Bertorelli. He was born in September 1976 (47 in 2023) and has followed in his father's musical footsteps.

He used to accompany his father on tours and previously said that his dad's band, Genesis, had a significant impact on his life. Simon signed with Warner Music Group when he decided to have a solo singing career.

Lily Collins

Lily is Phil's daughter from his second marriage to actress Jill Tavelman. She was born in March 1989 (34 in 2023). Lily is an actress and has been in successful projects like Mirror Mirror, The Blind Side, Mank, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Rules Don't Apply, and Emily in Paris.

Lily previously told Vogue France(via ET Canada) that she wanted to carve her path to success without using her father's influence.

It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through...I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius—I preferred to be an actress.

The Emily in Paris star married Charlie McDowell in 2021. McDowell is a filmmaker and the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen. The couple have yet to reveal whether there will be any Lily Collins kids in the future.

Nicholas Collins

Phil and his third wife, Swiss jewellery designer Orianne Cevey, welcomed son Nicholas in April 2001 (22 in 2023). He is a skilled drummer and has been playing the drums since age two.

Nic grew up touring with his father's famous band Genesis and often performs alongside his legendary dad. He formed the band Better Strangers with vocalist deCasa, bassist Yang, and guitarist Joey Rodriguez.

Matthew Collins

Matthew Collins is Phil Collins' son from his third marriage to Orianne Cevey, born in December 2005 (18 in 2023). He maintains a private lifestyle but often accompanies his father to public events.

How many biological children does Phil Collins have?

The pop star has four biological children: Matthew, Nicholas, Simon, and daughter Lily. He adopted his eldest daughter, Joely.

Does Phil Collins have a daughter?

Yes, the English drummer has two daughters. He shares daughter Joely with his first wife Andrea Bertorelli and welcomed daughter Lily Collins with actress Jill Tavelman.

How old is Phil Collins' daughter?

The singer's eldest daughter, Joely, was born in August 1972 and is 51 years old in 2023. Phil's daughter, actress Lily, was born in March 1989 and is 34 years old in 2023.

Is Lily Collins Phil Collins' biological daughter?

Yes, the Emily in Paris star is Phil Collins' biological daughter. She was born in March 1989 from the singer's second marriage to actress Jill Tavelman.

Is Lily Collins an only child?

Lily is actress Jill Tavelman's only child. She, however, has four half-siblings from her father's other two marriages to Orianne Cevey and Andrea Bertorelli.

Phil Collins' children are just as talented as their father, with thriving careers in entertainment. They all talk highly of the drummer and his influence on their lives.

