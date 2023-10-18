Willie Nelson's children: everything we know about the singer’s family

Willie Hugh Nelson is a legendary American singer, songwriter, guitarist, activist, and actor. He is regarded as one of the most influential and iconic figures in country music. Nelson has acted in over 30 films and co-authored several books. Besides his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion, with many seeking to know more about Willie Nelson's children.

Willie Nelson Lucas, Autry Nelson and Jacob Micah Nelson arrive at Global Green USA's 10th Annual Pre-Oscar party at Avalon on 20 February 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Willie Nelson was born on 29 April 1933 in Abbott, Texas, USA. Nelson's music career has spanned several decades, and he has since released numerous albums that have achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. Has any of his kids followed in his footsteps already? Learn more about Willie Nelson's children and get insight into their lives.

How many wives and children did Willie Nelson have?

The American musician has been married four times and has fathered eight children: six daughters and three sons. The names of his children are Lana, Susie, Paula, and Amy, the late Renee, Lukas, Micah, and Billy, who died in 1991.

Willie shares his first three kids, Lana, Susie, and Billy, with his first wife, Martha Mathews, whom he married from 1952 to 1962.

He shares daughters Paula and Amy with his third wife, Connie Koepke, whom he married from 1971 to 1988. The singer also shares sons Lukas and Micah with his fourth and current wife, Annie D'Angelo, whom he married in 1991. Find out more details about Willie Nelson's kids below.

Lana Nelson

Lana Nelson attended a Q&A following the Luck Cinema screening of 'Red Headed Stranger' at Luck Ranch on 6 July 2019 in Spicewood, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 11 November 1953

: 11 November 1953 Profession : Actress, costume designer

: Actress, costume designer Mother: Martha Mathews Lana

Lana is Willie's first child from his first marriage to Martha Matthews. She was born on 11 November 1953 and is 69 years old as of October 2023. Even though Lana is not a musician, she has worked as a costume designer and actress alongside her father.

She appeared in the 1986 film Red Headed Stranger. She was also featured in the documentaries The King of Luck and Lovey: King of the Roadies alongside her siblings. Lana has been married to George Fowler since June 1976, and they have a daughter, Rachel, and a son, Bryan. She also had two sons from her first marriage.

Susie Nelson

Date of birth : 23 May 1956

: 23 May 1956 Profession : Author

: Author Mother: Martha Mathews Susie

Susie is Willie's second daughter with his ex-wife Martha Mathews. She was born on 23 May 1956 and is 67 years old as of 2023. Willie Nelson’s daughter played music and narrated stories on Indigenous reservations in the U.S. and Canada for a few years.

In 1987, Susie published an autobiography titled Heart Worn Memories: A Daughter's Personal Biography of Willie Nelson. In 2012, she became a co-host at Susie's Gospel Hour with her dad on Willie's Roadhouse, the singer's SiriusXM channel. She has also authored numerous books, including How to Book Parties at Vendor Events: Fill Your Calendar with Ease AT Your Booth.

William Hugh, Jr. (aka Billy Nelson)

Date of birth : 12 May 1958

: 12 May 1958 Date of death : 25 December 1991

: 25 December 1991 Profession : Singer

: Singer Mother: Martha Mathews

Born on 12 May 1958, William Hugh is Willie and Matthews' first son. Billy was a talented musician and was planning to release his album Peace in the Valley: The Gospel Truth Collection with his father before he died. Willie released their completed album in 1994 and included the song My Body's Just a Suitcase for My Soul, a duet with his late son.

What happened to Willie Nelson's son?

Willie’s son died on 25 December 1991 at the age of 33 when he ended his life in his home in Davidson County, Tennessee. A medical examiner confirmed that the death was a suicide. Billy's death came just one year after he underwent alcohol abuse treatment in 1990.

Billy had a daughter named Raelyn with his ex-wife Janet Caldwell. Billy and separated soon after Billy's mother died in 1989, and Caldwell gained custody of their daughter. Billy's daughter, Raelyn, is also a musician.

Paula Carlene Nelson

Paula Nelson performs in concert opening for her father Willie Nelson's Birthday Celebration at The Backyard on 30 April 2011 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jay West

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 October 1969

: 27 October 1969 Profession : Singer

: Singer Mother: Connie Koepke

Paula Carlene Nelson is Willie's firstborn daughter with his second wife, Connie Koepke. She was born on 27 October 1969 and is 55 years old as of 2023. She was born while her father was married to fellow country singer Shirley Collie.

Like her father, she has also pursued a music career. She has released numerous songs and albums, including Under the Influence, Little City, and Coming Home. She has also partnered with her father on various instances.

Amy Lee Nelson

Musician/vocalist Amy Nelson of Folk Uke performs onstage during the 45th Annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on 4 July 2018 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 July 1973

: 6 July 1973 Profession : Director, actress, musician, animal activist

: Director, actress, musician, animal activist Mother: Connie Koepke

Amy Lee Nelson is the second daughter of Willie and Koepke. She was born on 6 July 1973 in Austin, Texas, USA, and is 50 years old as of 2023. Amy is a director, actress, and musician. She directed the documentary Lovey: King of the Roadies and captured footage for Kinky Friedman's Resurrection music video. She is a member of the band Folk Uke.

Lukas Autry Nelson

Lukas Nelson performs at Farm Aid at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, United States on 16 September 2017. Photo: Ebet Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 December 1988

: 25 December 1988 Profession : Singer, composer, actor

: Singer, composer, actor Mother: Annie D’Angelo

Lukas Autry Nelson is Willie’s first child from his fourth marriage with Annie D’Angelo. He was born on 25 December 1988 in Austin, Texas, United States. He was raised between Texas and Hawaii and has pursued a music career, following in his father's footsteps.

Lukas has been a member of the American band Promise of the Real, or POTR, since 2008. He has collaborated with legends, including Neil Young, and topped the U.S. country parts with his band's 2017 self-titled album.

Jacob Micah Nelson

Jacob Micah Nelson performs at Luck Reunion featuring Willie Nelson at Luck, Texas on 18 March 2016 in Spicewood, Texas. Photo: Sandra Dahdah

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 May 1990

: 24 May 1990 Profession : Singer and guitarist

: Singer and guitarist Mother: Annie D’Angelo

Jacob Micah Nelson is Willie’s youngest child. Willie welcomed his son on 24 May 1990 with Annie D'Angelo. Micah is 33 years old as of 2023. He is also a singer and guitarist like his father and has spent most of his childhood touring with his father. He attended Loyola Marymount University.

Micah is best known as the leader of the group Jacob Nelson and the Tone Wranglers. His band has opened for country stars like Craig Morgan. He co-wrote and co-produced the music for the 2018 remake of the classic film A Star is Born.

Renee Nelson

Date of birth : 22 January 1953

: 22 January 1953 Profession : Graphic designer

: Graphic designer Mother: Mary Haney

In 2012, the legendary musician confirmed that he had a daughter named Renee with his friend Mary Haney, but he did not learn of her existence until 2012. In his 2012 memoir, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings from the Road, The singer wrote;

I have an old, dear friend, Mary Haney, who I’d lost touch with but recently met again after decades...Turns out, Mary and I had a child together called Renee.

Renee was a mother of one child, a daughter named Noelle, and a granddaughter named Jordyn. She passed away in August 2017.

Does Willie Nelson have a daughter?

The musician has five daughters named Lana, Susie with his first wife, Martha Mathews, and Paula and Amy with his third wife, Connie Koepke. His younger daughter is called Renee, whom he shares with Mary Haney.

Willie Hugh Nelson is a legendary American singer, songwriter, guitarist, activist, and actor. Almost all of Willie Nelson’s children have followed in their father's footsteps and have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. The retired guitarist has eight children, five daughters and three sons from different women.

READ ALSO: Patti Palmer's untold story: What happened to Jerry Lewis' first wife?

Briefly.co.za recently published interesting facts about Patti Palmer. Esther Grace Calonico, popularly known as Patti Palmer, was born on 20 November 1921 in Cambria, Wyoming, United States. She died on 15 January 2021.

Patti Palmer was an American singer and actress well-known for starring in The Wayne and Shuster Hour. She was also famous for being Jerry Lewis' first wife. Her husband was a prominent comedian, actor, singer, filmmaker, and humanitarian.

Source: Briefly News