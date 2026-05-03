A skipper overturned at Glenmore Beach on the KZN South Coast, sending one passenger overboard

An eyewitness told Briefly News the skipper appeared to have mistimed the wave's swell and panicked

South Africans in the comments were relieved nobody was seriously hurt, but had plenty to say about the skipper's experience level

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A skipper facing off against choppy waters. Image: Original/ Brendan Cluley for Briefly News

Source: Original

A heart-stopping moment at Glenmore Beach on the KZN South Coast had onlookers holding their breath on Saturday, 2 May 2026. Aspoestertjie Adventures, a Facebook page dedicated to boating, sea and fishing content, shared the clip on 3 May 2026 with the caption:

"Glenmore Beach, not for the faint-hearted."

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, told Briefly News that the skipper appeared to have mistimed the wave's swell and panicked. One of the occupants went overboard but was rescued shortly afterwards. Brendan Cluley, who also witnessed the incident, said there was an event running on the beach on both Friday and Saturday, confirming:

"The event organiser confirmed on Saturday that there were no injuries."

Skipper overturns at Glenmore Beach on the KZN

In the clip, the skipper is seen heading out through choppy waves with two people on board. As the boat pushes through the swell, it gets caught by a wave and overturns, throwing the person at the front overboard. The boat manages to right itself, and the person at the stern stays on board. He quickly steered around to reach the person in the water before they drifted further out.

Surf launches are tricky and need experience, precise timing and full concentration. One mistimed move in choppy conditions can turn a launch into a dangerous situation within seconds. Several commenters noted the skipper was not wearing an emergency cut-off lanyard on his wrist. This is a safety requirement that could have shut the engine immediately if he'd gone overboard, too.

The incident comes as South Africa's Weather Service has issued warnings of an intense cut-off low expected to affect the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape, bringing heavy rainfall, gale-force coastal winds, damaging waves and storm surge.

KwaZulu-Natal is also expected to see cloudy conditions and isolated showers moving in from the south-west, with coastal winds picking up.

Conditions like these make sea launches even more unpredictable and dangerous for those without experience on the water.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA alarmed by KZN skipper overturning

People had strong reactions to the footage that was shared on the Facebook page:

@AlwynOgle said:

"Joh, lucky that person overboard never got sliced up."

@GaryHughes wrote:

"Learn first — not an easy launch for anyone inexperienced. Lucky no lives lost."

@LouisCloete added:

"Glad everyone is okay. The skipper would have been rattled like hell. A bad situation like that happens so quickly if you're not 100% concentrating. They can learn from this and become better skippers."

@GraemeMarkham pointed out:

"And no emergency cut-off lanyard on his wrist 😡"

@PeterSachse added:

"Thank God, all okay. That looked horrible 🙏🙏"

@FranceChretien joked:

"Give that man a Bells."

@RickJoubert wrote:

"Party trick."

@GraemeField said:

"Yowzers."

A skipper on KZN waters. Images: @Aspoestertjie Adventures

Source: Facebook

More stories of SA's wild waters

Source: Briefly News