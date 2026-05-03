Questions are mounting over what really happened to Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka after he turned up at a police station

Kubheka presented himself at the Vosloorus Police Station on 2 May 2026, with police confirming his identity

Gauteng Premier Panyazi Lesufi confirmed the alleged suspects believed to be behind the abduction, but many questions remain

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Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

Mazwi Kubheka. Images: @OfficialJubJub

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG, VOSLOORUS - The news that Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka was alive came as a relief to thousands of South Africans who had been following his case for a month, but his return has raised as many questions as it has answered.

As reported on by Briefly News, the 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus walked into the Vosloorus Police Station on the evening of 2 May 2026, a month after he was last seen at Marimba Gardens on 2 April 2026. Gauteng Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that his identity had been verified and that he would be reunited with his family after a medical assessment. At the time of the announcement, police said investigations were still underway and that no further information about the disappearance was available.

How did Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka get there?

Reports indicate that Kubheka was dropped off in an unknown location and had to find his way to safety before eventually reaching the police station. The fact that his captors had taken his cellphone meant police could not use location tracking technology to find him during the month he was missing. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed this.

Gauteng Premier Panyazi Lesufi told the media that authorities had a clearer picture of who was involved. He said that he could confirm it was a combination of South Africans and foreign nationals. He identified a South African and two Ethiopians as suspects. Lesufi also said that the circumstances surrounding how Kubheka came to present himself at the police station would be examined closely, signalling that authorities are not taking the story at face value.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

South Africans share their opinions

People shared their opinions after details of the gentleman had been found on the SAPS Facebook page:

@John Doë explained:

"There is no way he can 'present himself' at his local police station when he is a resident of Vosloorus..."

@Alroy Smit was angry:

"You did nothing to find him, concerned citizens were the ones to find him, how many are still out there being victims by these guys, and you, the police, are relaxing..."

@Justice Geza EJozini Nsibande wondered:

"Which means he faked the kidnapping?"

@Moreboys Munetsi asked:

"So, those foreigners who kidnapped him have been arrested?"

Panyazi Lesufi. Images: PanyazaLesufi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Other's affected by crime and loss

The remains of US influencer Ashly Robinson were returned to her family in New Jersey, but what arrived with her body left loved ones and followers with serious questions.

A Gauteng businessman who had gone missing in Komatipoort met a tragic and deeply disturbing end.

A Pretoria woman poured her heart out after her valuable vehicle was stolen despite every precaution she had taken.

Source: Briefly News