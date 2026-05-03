South African musician Tyla received a proposition that went viral on social media from my fellow music

Tyla recently had a successful collaboration with Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, and it seems she cannot get enough of the South African superstar

Online users shared their thoughts on the request Zara Larsson made after releasing I Know You Want Me a joint project with Tyla

Water hitmaker Tyla continues to make waves overseas, flying South Africa's flag high. The musician reached global fame, and she recently collaborated with Zara Larsson for her second album, A-Pop.

Tyla's latest feature, Zara Larsson, asked for a joint album. Image: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish popstar and South African singer created a message together, and Zara wants more. The musician took to social media and posted a video directed at Tyla, making a special request on 2 May 2026.

In a video reposted on X by PopCrave... Zara Larsson directly asked Taylor if she would like to do a joint album with her. In the video, she said she would love to do 21 songs with the South African star. Watch the video of Zara Larsson below:

Tyla and Zara Larsson album idea gets mixed reactions

Fans of Tyla were divided over whether or not a joint album was a good idea. Some argued that the pop stars could pull off an amazing project, while others felt that Zara wanted to get more attention aside from Tyla. Read the comments below:

Tyla released a song with Zara Larsson, and the Swedish pop star got mixed reactions after asking for more. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Source: UGC

@LicaMorreli remarked:

"Ok y'all did a single. Stop tryna ride Tyla’s coattails. None of us wants her to do a joint album with Zara of all people."

@mysweetgrachi_ slammed Zara:

"Why didn’t she just dm her?"

@dc4era agreed:

"Can she call in private. Why does she have to let us know everything that’s going on with her?"

@JoeySmorgasbord argued:

"I kinda don't like her feature on Tyla's song, like I'm not getting Tyla saying something strange yet amazing sonically. I don't want Zara taking over every half song."

@lov3galore111 loved the idea:

"Oh this would break the internet. Please, for the love of god."

@RhondaSequeira appreciated her:

"Zara Larsson teaming up with Tyla for a joint album would be a seriously fun crossover—pop meets amapiano vibes could actually go crazy if they pull it off."

@KartyBates wrote:

"She knows she can't make another hit album by herself."

@wavynorth_ added:

"The way Zara talks about Tyla, you can tell she genuinely rates and loves her so much, the energy, the rhythm, the way they bounce off each other so naturally, yeah, a joint album would gag me badly."

@theecardiroom remarked;

"Not a fan of Zara, but they sound so good together and complement each other really well, so I’d be here for that."

Tyla slams interviewers with trick questions for headlines

Briefly News previously reported that Grammy-award-winning South African singer Tyla went viral after her recent Instagram stories. The star blasted interviewers who have ulterior motives with their questions, just for clickbait headlines.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker went online and dragged the media people who ask some weird questions just to spin the story to make it something that it is not.

The post went viral on X (Twitter), with fans backing her claims, slamming the interviewers.

Source: Briefly News