Letoya Makhene's family is once again trending for all the wrong reasons, with little sister Gontse being at the forefront of the latest viral scandal

This, after it was revealed that the troubled reality TV star nearly burned down her home with her family inside. However, it was her reaction that had everyone talking

Meanwhile, other viewers were more stuck on the dramatic change in Gontse's appearance from when they last saw her as a young lady and child star

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Letoya Makhene's sister, Gontse, nearly burned down their home. Images: letoyamakhenep/ Instagram, AmukelaniMoyani/ Twitter, Letoya Makhene/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Pure chaos is currently unfolding in the Makhene household, and Mzansi is watching every single second of the drama with dropped jaws.

Reality TV star Letoya Makhene's family has once again found itself facing intense scrutiny, but this time, it was little sister Gontse's behaviour that sent shockwaves across social media.

During the latest episode of their hit reality show, The Makhenes on 24 May 2026, Letoya revealed how Gontse nearly reduced the family home to ashes by almost burning it down. According to Gontse, she burned a mattress, and a quarter of the house caught fire.

She laughed uncontrollably at the memory of her blunder, saying she didn't think they would still make it a big deal after all the time that had passed.

"Till today, they can't get over it. I swear to God, I didn't think it was going to be such a big thing."

Gontse Makhene laughed as she recalled how she nearly burned down her home. Images: Thato_MCC, AmukelaniMoyani

Source: Twitter

While it's unclear what led to her burning the mattress in the first place, the incident was clearly what led to many of her family members seemingly distancing themselves from her.

During the earlier episodes of the show, it was revealed that Gontse was battling a drug problem and that her family was struggling to find ways to help her. According to viewers, the latest episode seems to show that her sister Letoya is the only one who appears more tolerant and has a "soft spot" for Gontse, while the rest of the family is more dismissive and detached from her ongoing struggles.

However, the fiery household drama wasn't the only thing that caught the audience's attention. As the heavy episode unfolded, eagle-eyed viewers found themselves completely blindsided and deeply concerned by Gontse's appearance. The dramatic physical transformation of Letoya's sister from when Mzansi first saw her as a vibrant young lady has sparked a massive wave of mixed reactions.

Watch Gontse Makhene's video below.

Social media reacts to Gontse Makhene

Online users commented on Gontse's reaction to nearly burning down her family home.

Lindy_Nhlapo said:

"Gontse is laughing at the fact that she almost burnt her gran’s house?? Hate what she turned herself into."

crazythatoo was shocked:

"Gontse tried to burn them inside the house? Tjooo!"

crazythatoo wrote:

"Gontse is psycho. She nearly burned them alive, but she’s laughing."

Mzansi was stunned to see how much Gontse Makhene had changed over the years. Image: Thato_MCC

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others were hyper-focused on Gontse's appearance, concerned by what years of alleged drug abuse had done to her.

zandi_maphaha reacted:

"Goodness, I can never get used to how she looks."

ofentsegabashan was shocked:

"Is that Gontse? Gontse Makhene? Wa Blondi Makhene? If you're from Soweto, you know why I asked like that and why I’m so shocked!"

mohohlo_lerato wrote:

"Gontse is the youngest, but she looks like she's the oldest because of drugs."

Letoya Makhene's uncle exposes their family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's uncle, Pappa, airing their family's dirty laundry during a candid interview.

The former musician dropped bombshell after bombshell about Letoya's way of life, claiming she and her family were pretending to be "perfect" when, in fact, they were anything but.

Source: Briefly News