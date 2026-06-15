A Welsh content creator brought up learning South Africa’s anthem at school and wondered if it was just something unique to Wales

South Africa’s anthem is rooted in a mix of historical influences that came together over time into the current version

Viewers jumped in to clear up confusion and highlight the shared cultural links between Wales and South Africa

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Beca Morgan recalls learning the South African national anthem. Image: @becamorgan

Source: Instagram

A Welsh content creator questions learning the South African national anthem at school. South Africans and Welsh viewers shared their memories and corrected a common misconception.

Instagram user Beca Morgan posted a video on 12 June 2026 while watching a World Cup opening ceremony. She recalled learning what she referred to as the "African anthem" during her school years and wondered whether it was a uniquely Welsh experience. Beca said:

"I'm just watching the World Cup opening ceremony. Is it a Welsh school thing or did anyone else learn the African anthem because that's so random but I think we learned it in school but I don't think we learned any other countries. Is that a Welsh thing?"

How Wales relates to the South African anthem. Image: @Jon Hicks

Source: Instagram

Wales' link to South Africa's anthem

Many Welsh people have a connection to South Africa's national anthem because 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika', the hymn that makes up the opening section of the anthem, was written in the late 1800s by Enoch Sontonga and set to the melody of a popular Welsh hymn tune called 'Aberystwyth'. The song later became a symbol of resistance and hope during apartheid, gaining recognition across Southern Africa.

Following South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994, 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika' was adopted alongside the country's previous anthem, 'Die Stem van Suid-Afrika'. In 1997, elements of both songs were combined to create the multilingual national anthem that South Africans know today, blending different languages and histories into a single piece.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans correct the anthem confusion

Many South Africans pointed out that there is no official anthem for the African continent and that the song she was referring to is South Africa's national anthem while numerous Welsh commenters confirmed that learning the South African anthem was common in some schools. This is what people said on Beca's page:

@kelocullen corrected said:

"Yes we learned it in school, but I'm South African. And we called it the SOUTH African anthem not the African anthem."

@rmj1812 explained:

"Retired music teacher here (from Wales). Interesting! I did teach children this anthem other than the Welsh national anthem because it's beautifully rich in vocal Harmony and as we have fantastic choirs in Wales it just suits us very well!"

@shanel.hassein clarified:

"It's the South African anthem Not African."

@andrewnbaxter said:

"Mad, we didn't even learn the African anthem in Africa."

@scottarthur__ remembered:

"Yes! I still know it off by heart 😂"

@karis.dhamarai said:

"I'm British (and south African), from London and we learnt the SA anthem in school to sing in assembly, post-apartheid. I was chuffed to bits."

@sindikalatha added

"Wow! South African here, so chuffed! ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News