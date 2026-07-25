Tyla's version of Liquideep's iconic hit Fairytale sparked heated debate as many fans claimed the remake lost the magic of the original

Several social media users criticised the cover, saying it was missing key musical elemental

Despite the backlash, many praised Tyla for using her global platform to introduce Liquideep's classic song to audiences worldwide

Tyla's version of 'Fairytale' has sparked mixed reactions online. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's latest release has South Africans talking for all the right and wrong reasons. The Grammy-winning star dropped her version of Liquideep's beloved hit Fairytale, featuring the original duo, on Friday, 24 July 2026. The collaboration quickly went viral after @Musa Khawula shared it on X, with the post racking up more than 425,000 views. While many were excited to hear the refreshed take, others were quick to point out what they felt was missing.

Fans say the remake lost the original magic

Many listeners argued that the remake lacked the emotion and signature sound that turned Fairytale into one of South Africa's most iconic house songs.

@SiboM94 commented:

"There's a instrument I'm missing here that made the whole song. Why did they remove that beat. It feels off without it."

@sirboring_26 added:

"Was there an issue with the original? Like her vocals are weak on this track. I like the original singer, who sang it with anger and the hunger of a Wits Res student."

Meanwhile, @defile42 remarked:

"I feel like they posted a draft version. The song sounds incomplete."

Some fans still preferred the original

Several social media users admitted the remake wasn't bad but said the original remains untouchable.

@Blessings asked:

"Did we need her version? We okay with original?"

@msmonakhisi wrote:

"Not bad. I still prefer the Liquideep one though."

See more comments in the X post below:

Others praise Tyla for putting Liquideep on the world stage

Some fans praised Tyla, while others said the original remains unmatched. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

Despite the criticism, many fans applauded Tyla for using her global platform to introduce Liquideep to a new audience.

@siphokarabo1 wrote:

"Maybe a remix would slap, the only benefit here is global recognition through her fans worldwide."

@Fancy_Face1019 added:

"What a global recognition it will be for Liquid Deep. The song is a hit no matter who sings it. Thank you Tyla."

@AlexMilatov echoed the sentiment:

"I love it, she's exposing our legends' music to the world."

Others celebrated the renewed attention the duo received, with @Micahmesh writing:

"Brought back Liquideep to the trends,"

While @nashmenemene predicted the song was about to go international.

Whether fans embrace Tyla's version over time remains to be seen. One thing is certain, the remake has reignited conversations about one of South Africa's most treasured house classics, while giving Liquideep a fresh moment in the global stage.

Nasty C applauds Tyla's global music success

Recently Briefly News reported that Nasty C has shown support for Tyla ahead of the release of her highly anticipated album APOP, praising her achievements and celebrating her continued rise on the global stage.

The rapper's public endorsement delighted fans, who applauded him for uplifting a fellow South African artist instead of fuelling rivalry. Many social media users said his support reflects the importance of local stars backing each other as Tyla prepares for another major milestone in her career.

Source: Briefly News