Tyla's new album APOP climbed to No. 1 on the South African iTunes chart just hours after its release

Fans flooded social media with praise, calling the project a "banger" and celebrating the singer's latest milestone

Listeners singled out tracks like Is It Love, That Girl and Chanel as early favourites from the 14-song album

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Tyla's 'APOP' has climbed to No. 1 on South African iTunes. Image: Tyla

Source: Facebook

Tyla has another reason to celebrate after her highly anticipated sophomore album APOP shot to the top of the South African iTunes chart. The project, which dropped on Friday, 24 July, wasted no time making an impact, with fans rallying behind the Grammy-winning star and helping it secure the coveted No. 1 spot. The achievement adds to what has already been a massive release day for the Johannesburg-born hitmaker.

APOP tops South African iTunes

The milestone was shared by the popular X account @tylastat, which announced that APOP had reached No. 1 on the South African iTunes chart. The post quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of likes, reposts and comments from fans celebrating Tyla's latest achievement.

The 14-track album has been one of the year's most anticipated local releases, with listeners eager to hear the singer's next musical chapter after her global breakthrough. Within hours of its release, supporters were already sharing screenshots showing they had purchased or streamed the album.

Fans celebrate Tyla's latest win

Fans flooded social media with praise after Tyla's latest milestone. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

The excitement quickly spilled into the comments section as fans praised the album and congratulated Tyla on the chart success.

One fan wrote:

"I've been dancing to this album the whole morning... Beautiful work."

Another added:

"Ohhh Bafazi, we worked our ears off."

Others proudly declared:

"Made sure of it!"

"As it should,"

While another fan admitted they had everyone at work listening because the album was:

"a banger."

See more comments in the X post below:

Listeners already picking favourite songs

While the album has only just been released, fans are already debating which songs stand out the most. Several listeners singled out Is It Love, That Girl, She Did It Again and Chanel as some of the strongest tracks, with one fan arguing that the project has

"like five bangers"

despite early criticism from some listeners.

With APOP already sitting at No. 1 on South African iTunes and fans enthusiastically backing the project online, Tyla's latest era has kicked off on a high note. If the early response is anything to go by, the album is set to dominate playlists and conversations for weeks to come.

Album receives mixed fan reviews

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla has officially released her highly anticipated sophomore album, APOP, marking a bold new era that blends African sounds with pop influences.

While many fans praised the 14-track project, its production and standout songs, others felt it did not fully live up to the hype surrounding its rollout.

Social media quickly filled with contrasting opinions, with some calling it one of her strongest projects yet and others saying they expected a more experimental sound from the Grammy-winning singer

Source: Briefly News