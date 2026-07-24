Tyla released her highly anticipated second album, A-POP , after months of building hype around a more mature pop sound

The project features several notable collaborations, including a joint track with Swedish singer Zara Larsson and appearances from South African acts Liquideep, Babalwa M and MaWhoo

The album sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with fans and critics firmly divided on whether Tyla delivered

Tyla's new album, 'A-POP,' was met with mixed reactions online. Images: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET, tyla/ Instagram

Source: UGC

After months of teasing a bold new chapter in her music career, Tyla has finally dropped her second studio album, A-POP, which was released on Friday, 25 July 2026. The project arrives on the back of growing expectations from fans who were hoping the Water hitmaker would push her sound even further.

The album had been building momentum through a string of early singles, including Is It, which dropped in mid-2025 and served as an early taste of the project's direction. A-POP leans firmly into Tyla's pop-star ambitions while keeping her South African roots close to the surface.

A-POP's notable collaborations

One of the album's most talked-about moments is She Did it Again, a joint effort with Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson. But it is the South African collaborations that give the project much of its texture. Soul and house duo Liquideep make their official comeback through the album on Fairytale, a remake of the duo's hit song. Tyla also tapped MaWhoo for I Don't Care, while Babalwa M made a stellar appearance on Crazy of Me.

The lineup signals a deliberate effort to spotlight local talent alongside global names, reflecting the A-POP genre Tyla has been working to define as her own.

Watch Tyla's video below.

Social media weighs in on Tyla's album

The project landed to sharply split opinions online. Some fans were thoroughly impressed by what they heard.

SadiaKhanzadi wrote:

"Loving how she genre-blended amapiano with pop music. She's creating her own genre with this. 10s."

thatchilledbabe added:

"It's such an incredible album!"

BlessingsMcGor1 agreed:

"This album is actually her best so far for me, I like it so much."

Social media discussed how they felt about Tyla's new album, 'A-POP.' Image: Gerome Defrance/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Not everyone shared that enthusiasm, though. Some listeners felt the album did not live up to the hype surrounding it.

Web3Kenya said bluntly:

"She needs to redo this album, I'm not even joking."

feveaboundd was equally direct:

"Mr Nonchalant and Right Now are the only good songs. She really played with this album."

yannawoa kept it short:

"What a boring album!"

Intabayasedubai released new album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into KwaZulu-Natal artist Intabayasedubai's new album, Aphile.

Marking a decade in the music industry, the Mali Eningi singer's album campaign was led by his breakout single Angimbonge Umdali, which crossed a major streaming milestone.

Source: Briefly News