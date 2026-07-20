KwaZulu-Natal artist Intabayasedubai released his new album Aphile on all streaming platforms, marking a decade in the music industry

The album campaign is led by his breakout single Angimbonge Umdali , which crossed a major Spotify streaming milestone

Intabayasedubai revealed the deeply personal reason behind the album's name and what the project means to his career

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Intabayasedubai named his new album ‘Aphile’ after his son. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

KwaZulu-Natal artist Intabayasedubai has officially dropped his highly anticipated album Aphile, now available across all major streaming platforms. The release marks 10 years since his debut in 2016, and it arrives at a moment the artist says has restored his faith in his own music. The album's title carries a meaning close to his heart.

"I named it after my son Aphile, to honour him and show love and how important he is to me. I want him to always remember."

The project features rising talent B.O, whom Intabayasedubai is developing under his label 3 Point 7 Entertainment, with production handled throughout by longtime collaborator DeeR.

Angimbonge Umdali crosses 1 million streams

Leading the campaign is the single Angimbonge Umdali, which has surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify, a milestone the artist considers a turning point in his career. The former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee described the song as coming together without struggle.

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"One of those songs that comes naturally, didn't sweat or crack my head. Heard a voice that said sing, and words came naturally. It's one of those that rescues your life after going through a lot."

He has called it his best work to date, noting that its emotional pull extends beyond any single experience.

"Surpassing 1 million streams with Angimbonge Umdali felt very special to me after thinking that music would not work for me ever again. I believed in my work again."

Intabayasedubai celebrated his latest single 'Angimbonge Umdali' surpassing 1 million streams. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

From Maphumulo in rural KwaZulu-Natal to streaming charts in 2026, the artist's path has been built on persistence. Famous for collaborating with Big Zulu on Mali Eningi, Intabayasedubai describes Aphile as "a gift to people who listen to my music," a sentiment that reflects his wider approach to songwriting.

Rather than drawing strictly from personal experience, he says he channels the stories of those around him. "I don't write about my personal life, I always share experience," he noted, allowing listeners to find themselves within the music.

With the album now out, the next phase of the campaign is already taking shape. A follow-up single titled Chappies, featuring Young Zesh, is set to drop soon to keep the momentum going.

Kabelo Mabalane returns to music

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabelo Mabalane announcing his long-awaited return to music.

After more than a decade, the Kwaito legend revealed that it was time, hinting that he had new music in the pipeline.

Source: Briefly News