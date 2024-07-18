Intaba YaseDubai recently apologised to Big Zulu for the drama that ensued over their song, Mali Eningi

Intaba claimed he was never paid a cent from the song despite its success and accused Big Zulu of exploitation

The singer revealed that he has new music on the way, and fans have already begun the countdown

Intaba YaseDubai regrets ever lashing out at Big Zulu. Images: intabayasedubainm, bigzulu_sa

Intaba YaseDubai got real about owning up to his mistakes when he accused Big Zulu of exploiting him over the success of their hit song, Mali Eningi.

Intaba YaseDubai apologises to Big Zulu

Famous KwaZulu-Natal musician Intaba YaseDubai has retracted his allegations against Big Zulu and apologised to the rapper.

This after the Ngiyamthanda Umuntu hitmaker accused Big Zulu of exploitation, claiming that he never paid him a cent after the success of Mali Eningi.

The song, featuring the late Riky Rick, became a smash hit in 2022 and transitioned to TikTok with its challenge, helping it hit millions of streams within months of its release.

Intaba claimed he was never paid a cent for the song but later took back his words.

According to Fakaza News, the singer posted an apology to Big Zulu, saying the rapper did nothing wrong and blamed his controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment:

"I don’t have any issues with him. He never stole a cent from me or robbed me of any money. The only person who robbed me was the person who accepted the money from him but never gave it to me.

"Big Zulu had good intentions and I took out my frustrations on him. I regret signing a recording deal; I should have stayed home."

Intaba YaseDubai announces new music

Moving on from the drama, it's clear that Intaba YaseDubai plans to keep his word of 2024 being "payback time".

Briefly News reported that the singer has been working on new music. His song, 365 Days, is set for release on 20 July 2024.

Intaba plans to officially end his hiatus on a good note. Having released his song, Ngiyamthanda Umuntu, in April 2024, his fans are eager to hear all the new music he has been working on during his time off:

Thantaswa Bhelekazi Makuleni said:

"I love it!"

Boyzen Cija StoneEater showed love to Intaba:

"Keep up the good work, Ntaba; we wish you all the best."

Mahlatse Thinny was excited:

"Hee, I cant wait! Kea gorapela, abuti."

Sifiso Makhanya hyped Intaba up:

"Wozanayo, mfanakithi!"

Ayandisa Alex Tshatshela was stoked:

"I can't wait!"

Intaba YaseDubai involved in car crash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Intaba YaseDubai's car crash that nearly took his life.

The singer was reportedly involved in a horrific accident on his way to Johannesburg, saying he might spend his birthday in hospital.

