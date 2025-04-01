South African legendary stars Zola 7 and Desmond Dube became the talk of the town after an old clip of them was posted

An online user shared a clip of the two stars performing one of their songs back in the days

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dube and Zola 7 kept them entertained

Zola 7 and Desmond Dube made headlines on social media.

The South African entertainment industry back then had many netizens at home entertained with the content that was shared on TV.

Recently, two veteran entertainers Desmond Dube and Zola 7 made headlines once again on social media after an X user @ThisIsColbert posted an old video of them performing one of their songs together.

The video was captioned:

"Zola 7 was BIGGER, and when he was at the top, he was at the top. 🥺I’m glad he’s making a comeback to music after a period of health challenges."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the clip was reshared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what some of them had to say about it:

@KagisoRamoleele commented:

"Desmond Dube was on fire."

@Mahlare_Les responded:

"Desmond was a big fan of Zola."

@housekeepingMD replied:

"Took me back to high school concert days, a lot of Zola 7's in every class."

@TanduxoloMgala1 mentioned:

"True indeed, I also like it for Desmond Dube...what a talented legend."

@Moshika1Moshika said:

"When the television was great I miss those time."

@shaz_bantuza wrote:

"This was pure entertainment at its peak."

An old clip of Zola 7 and Desmond Dube performing resurfaced online.

Zola 7 reacts to Thembisile Twala's death

Meanwhile, in March 2025, a visibly sad Zola 7 said he had been receiving endless calls from people regarding the singer's passing.

"I found out a bit late about the passing of Thembi, the girl who worked with me on 'Don't Cry.' I have been receiving endless calls, but I will respectfully give the family some time before they allow us to meet up with them," he shared.

The star said he is not at liberty to speak about her passing until he meets up with her family.

"I will be able to tell you what exactly happened from the family after I meet up with them. Until then, I will not be buying any story from the public [regarding her passing]."

In his message, the Ghetto Scandalous hitmaker said he was very proud of the work Thembisile Twala did after they worked together. Before they worked together, Twala joined the opera singing group called the Gauteng Choristers. Before her passing in 2025, she was still doing amazing things while in the group.

Zola 7 expresses gratitude on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former TV presenter Zola 7 penned a heartfelt message where he expressed gratitude after surviving the last four years on his birthday.

The star said he did not think he would live to see the future, but God used him as a testament that everything is possible. Zola 7 was rumoured to have been ill after a concerning picture went viral.

