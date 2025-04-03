South African media personality Pearl Thusi was recently on Awkward Dates with Lasizwe's brother Lungile

The video of the two on a date at a restaurant went viral after a netizen posted it on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thusi being on a date with Lungile

Pearl Thusi made her appearance on Lasizwe's 'Awkward Dates.' Image: @pearlthusi

Things just got even spicier on Lasizwe Dambuza's Awkward Dates podcast as another popular media personality, Pearl Thusi, appeared on it.

Recently, an X user, @Oscarkhomotsoh, posted a video of Lungile and Pearl Thusi on a date at an unknown restaurant on their page. In the clip, Lungile is heard crushing on the reality TV star.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi being on Awkward Dates

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what some of them had to say below:

@Simphiweyinkoci said:

"Lungile was smitten here."

@MrMbulazi_SA wrote:

"Bro was ready to risk it all."

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"Lasizwe really made his brother famous."

@SwiftieLee1 responded:

"He is ready to risk it all."

@bmpudumosol replied:

"The confidence in this guy."

Lungile Mcunu on a date with Pearl Thusi on 'Awkward Dates.' Image: @lungilemcunu

What happened between Lasizwe and Langa Mavuso?

In March 2025, Lasizwe dropped a bomb about his relationship with Langa Mavuso. The star, who has been on several dates with celebrities like Minnie Dlamini, Khanyi Mbau, Toss, Mihlali Ndamase, Faith Nketsi and Linda Mtoba on his show Awkward Dates, revealed why Langa's episode never saw the light of day.

The two are powerhouses in the SA entertainment industry. Lasizwe has been dominating the content creation industry for years, while Langa recently celebrated seven years in the music industry.

Speaking in a video clip shared on X by a user with the handle @6uhle, Lasizwe said Langa was extremely late to the show, but the production team brushed it off. When he finally arrived, the singer went off script and instead of pretending like they never knew each other he kept referencing their past encounters.

Lasizwe bags partnership with RocoMamas

In January 2025, Lasizwe bagged another deal for his YouTube show Awkward Dates after reaching 1 million subscribers.

The reality TV star recently announced on social media that he had partnered with RocoMamas for his hit show. He also explained his main reason for choosing to partner with the restaurant with Daily Sun.

He said:

"What made me partner with RocoMamas is their over 90 stores across South Africa. I want my audience to experience the same meals featured on the show and make it a norm to enjoy a date with family, friends or a potential partner.

"Previously, our partnered restaurant was only based in Joburg, but we realised that our viewers are from Limpopo, KZN, Cape Town, and beyond. With RocoMamas, we can now be more relatable and accessible. As a content creator, bridging the gap between the food and entertainment industries has always been difficult, especially for restaurants."

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

