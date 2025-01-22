The South African Youtuber and social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza bagged another great deal

The reality TV star recently announced that he had bagged a deal with RocoMamas for his hit YouTube show Awkward Dates

Dambuza also shared his reason behind partnering with the restaurant, highlighting the brand's nationwide presence

Lasizwe Dambuza bagged a deal with RocoMamas. Image: @lasizwe

South African social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has a lot to celebrate. He bagged another deal for his YouTube show Awkward Dates after reaching 1 million subscribers.

The reality TV star recently announced on social media that he had partnered with RocoMamas for his hit show. He also explained his main reason for choosing to partner with the restaurant with Daily Sun.

He said:

"What made me partner with RocoMamas is their over 90 stores across South Africa. I want my audience to experience the same meals featured on the show and make it a norm to enjoy a date with family, friends or a potential partner.

"Previously, our partnered restaurant was only based in Joburg, but we realised that our viewers are from Limpopo, KZN, Cape Town, and beyond. With RocoMamas, we can now be more relatable and accessible. As a content creator, bridging the gap between the food and entertainment industries has always been difficult, especially for restaurants."

Lasizwe Dambuza bagged a new deal. Image: @lasizwe

Dambuza also shared the exciting news about this new partnership on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Hello @rocomamas, welcome to @awkward_dates. Help me welcome our new home for Awkward Dates! Welcome @rocomamas… I am so excited to share meals and memories with you! #RocoMamasXAwkwardDates."

What you need to know about Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe, whose real name is Thulasizwe Dambuza, is a South African social media influencer. He is also a media personality, a YouTuber, a radio host, a social media personality, and an actor.

The multi-talented individual is known for his funny YouTube videos and general social media contributions. Lasizwe has 2 sisters. One is the famous TV personality Khanyi Mbau, and the second is Zonke Nkabinde.

