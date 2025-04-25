A hair and beauty content creator had South Africans deeply puzzled after sharing a simple hack for a DIY facelift

The woman has tons of videos showing how to apply wigs and how to keep them in good condition

People across Mzansi wondered why the lady would share such a video, and many more cracked jokes about it

A woman left SA stunned after sharing a DIY face-lift hack. Images: ms_siyaa

A hair and beauty content creator stunned folks across Mzansi when she shared a hack for a facelift without surgery. The method involves taking a stretchy band and taping the area above the eyes. This results in a facelift look, but South Africans couldn't understand why someone would do such a thing.

Beauty content for life

TikTokker ms_siyaa shared a clip of her bizarre method that had Mzansi in a stir. Her other content is a lot more tame and realistic compared to the video she shared. A lot of people also commented on the contact lenses she used. People all over the comments section were trying to figure out why the lady would do such.

Watch the video below:

Consistency is everything

What's interesting about the TikTokkers account is that the videos are similar to the face-lifting one in format. She has a clip of herself applying a magnetic wig, which latches onto the scalp of a person with ease. The other clips are of her trying on conventional wigs with different techniques to make them look seamless.

The lady has a massive passion for hair. Image: Avelino Calvar Martinez

The beauty content creator has done quite well for herself. Her videos have thousands of views, and some have reached millions. The lady has over 900,000 followers and has received almost 10 million likes across her videos on TikTok.

People were entertained by the facelift, but struggled to see the point.

Read the comments below:

Mo Seheri said:

"Removing that thing after slaying all day would depress me when the face goes back to factory settings 😭"

MathiasMcNultySaini mentioned:

"Ladies if something is wrong, talk before it's too late 😳"

Pum💫 commented:

"See now you're overexerting your eye and temple muscles, creating an even bigger problem you can't fix or will need surgery to fix..."

Zukiso_Mkutshwa🇿🇦 posted:

"We men are the victims in all of this 😭 What we see is not what we get, then we are expected to love these augmented figures? How come 💀"

Gift shared:

"We need to talk to our women before it’s too late, guys. This is too much 🤔"

Ananias Mapai said:

"This is no longer a joke anymore, our fellow sisters are under attack. Only God can understand their mission."

KORV mentioned:

"Guys, feel free to talk to us, the things you do😫💔 Anizthandi. Are you ok?"

A young woman became the talk of the town after she showcased her three-month braids.

