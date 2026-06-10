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“This Is Sad”: SA Mourns Lorenzo Kruger, Mzansi Teacher Who Died After Cancer Battle
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“This Is Sad”: SA Mourns Lorenzo Kruger, Mzansi Teacher Who Died After Cancer Battle

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Lorenzo Kruger, a South African English teacher, died on 9 June 2026 in Oudshoorn, Western Cape, after a devastating Stage 3 cancer diagnosis. He was 29 years old. His passing came just months after a BackaBuddy campaign raised over R400,000 to help bring him home.

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Lorenzo Kruger
Lorenzo Kruger was snapped in pictures. Images: capecolouredculture
Source: UGC

South Africa is mourning the death of Lorenzo Kruger. Before his departure, he had been working as a teacher in Vietnam since 2019. Then in 2025, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer.

The long road home

Five months ago, his friend Carla Herman launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds. Doctors said he urgently needed a colostomy surgery before he could travel or continue chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The campaign went viral across South Africa, with thousands of people donating to help a young man far from home.

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The tribute poster shared by loved ones online described him as a son, a brother, a friend, and a teacher who touched countless lives in both South Africa and Vietnam.

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Mzansi flooded social media with heartfelt messages after news of his passing broke. Many sent prayers for his family and expressed deep sadness over his story.

His hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Klein Karoo will remember him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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