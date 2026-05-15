The South African motorsport community has been thrown into mourning after the death of William Andrew Louw

Louw is a respected figure within the African motorsport space, and it's devastating news to the whole sport

The FIA World Rally Championship also mourned the death of the South African racing legend on its official website

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The South African motorsport community is grieving the devastating passing of William Andrew Louw, a highly regarded rally official, mentor, and FIA Senior Safety Delegate whose influence played a major role in advancing rallying standards and safety throughout Africa.

After courageously fighting cancer, one of South Africa’s most dependable and dedicated motorsport personalities passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. His lasting impact on the sport and the people within it will continue to be remembered for years to come.

Louw was born on October 7, 1975, in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, before spending his childhood in Warmbaths, today known as Bela Bela, in Limpopo, South Africa.

His passion for motorsport was sparked at a young age, inspired by his father’s role as a Chief Marshal at rally competitions. What started as helping out alongside his father at events gradually developed into a lifelong devotion to the sport he cherished.

Motorsport SA announces death of Louw

Motorsport South Africa announced the passing of William Louw in an official statement shared on its X account on Wednesday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of William Louw, a greatly admired and cherished figure within the South African motorsport fraternity,” the statement said.

“William devoted his life to rallying, the training of officials and advancing motorsport safety standards throughout Africa. Remembered for his composed leadership, generosity and steadfast dedication to the sport, his legacy will continue to inspire for years ahead.

“In 2025, Motorsport South Africa recognised William with a special honour for his exceptional service and lifelong commitment to motorsport.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and the wider motorsport community during this challenging period.”

FIA World Rally Championship details Louw's role

According to the FIA World Rally Championship, Louw devoted a large part of his life to rallying. Introduced to the sport by his father, he later took on several key leadership and safety positions, including serving as Logistics Coordinator for the South African Rally Championship, SA National Rally Administrator, and Championship Clerk of the Course.

In 2020, the FIA Safety Department named Louw as the FIA Safety Delegate for Africa, a role in which he collaborated closely with event organisers, ASNs, marshals, and safety personnel to improve rally safety standards throughout the continent.

He also made a major contribution to the preparations for Safari Rally Kenya’s return to the World Rally Championship. Beginning in 2019, he worked alongside organisers, officials, marshals, and the ASN to strengthen the rally’s safety framework and implement the procedures needed to meet WRC requirements.

By providing practical support, training, and expert guidance, he played a key role in enhancing the Safari Rally’s safety operations and helping the event achieve world championship standards.

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News earlier reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

Source: Briefly News