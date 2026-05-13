Eddie Jones’ latest controversy has rocked Japanese rugby just months before a crucial international season for the Brave Blossoms

The decorated coach faces both sporting and financial punishment following disciplinary findings linked to a tour in Australia

Jones’ suspension means Japan will be without their head coach for key fixtures, including a major clash against Italy in the Nations Championship

Japanese rugby national team head coach Eddie Jones has found himself in hot water after reportedly being handed a lengthy suspension.

Eddie Jones looks on during the Australia captain's run ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Wales at Parc Olympique on September 23, 2023, in Lyon, France. Image: Chris Hyde

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The former Springboks assistant coach and advisor, who recently praised Boks coach Rassie Erasmus, was sanctioned following what has been described as a serious verbal abuse incident. According to Planet Rugby, the decision was taken by the Japan Rugby Football Union after allegations that he verbally abused match officials in April 2026.

Jones has been suspended for six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the Brave Blossoms’ Nations Championship clash against Italy on 4 July 2026. He is also set to miss three other matches during the suspension period.

Eddie Jones agrees to a salary reduction

In addition to the ban, the former England coach will also take a financial hit after agreeing to a salary reduction.

The Japan Rugby Football Union confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against Jones in accordance with its ethics and disciplinary regulations.

The union stated that the sanctions related to incidents of verbal abuse directed at local match officials during the Japan U23 national team’s tour of Australia between 1 and 15 April 2026.

The JRFU added that, due to the seriousness of the matter, Jones would receive a salary reduction and had been suspended from his duties as Japan head coach for six weeks, from 24 April until 5 June, with the Australian accepting the punishment.

As seen in the post below:

Eddie Jones' apology after JRFU punishment

Jones accepted the disciplinary action imposed by the JRFU relating to the Japan U23 national team’s tour of Australia and admitted that some of the inappropriate remarks he made had caused discomfort to local match officials and other parties involved.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved. I deeply regret my behaviour and words and will make every effort to ensure that this does not happen again,” said Jones.

Jones was part of South Africa’s technical coaching set-up during the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning campaign and has long been a vocal admirer of Erasmus. In 2019, while in charge of England, Jones lost to Erasmus and the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final.

The veteran coach was also highly critical of the Springboks after their defeat to Australia at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg in August 2025. However, before that match, he had praised Bok winger Grant Williams, boldly claiming that the 29-year-old was the fastest player in world rugby.

Eddie Jones speaks during a press conference following the announcement of the pool draw schedule for the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027, in Tokyo on February 3, 2026. Image: Kazuhiro NOGI

Source: Getty Images

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News