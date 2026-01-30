Former Springboks captain Bob Skinstad has called Ireland one of South Africa’s toughest rivals, reflecting on the growing intensity of their clashes

South Africa secured a rare win in Dublin, marking their first triumph on Irish soil since 2012

Skinstad described the evolving rivalry as friendly but highly competitive, with matches now carrying an added edge

Former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad has described Ireland as one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby, highlighting how the rivalry between the two nations has grown in intensity over recent years.

Damian de Allende of South Africa during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Source: Getty Images

Ireland has become increasingly competitive over the last decade, producing some memorable clashes with the reigning back-to-back world champions. Over the past 10 years, Andy Farrell’s side has claimed five wins from nine encounters with the Springboks. South Africa, however, emerged victorious in their most recent meeting in Dublin during the autumn series, securing a 24-13 win through a physical and disciplined display.

The victory was particularly significant for head coach Rassie Erasmus, as it marked his first win over the Irish. It was also South Africa’s first triumph on Irish soil since 2012.

Former Springboks speaks on the Irish team

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides. He explained that the Irish approach now feels far more competitive than in the past:

"It used to be ‘come on in, have a Guinness, enjoy the game, we’ll have a hug afterwards.’ Now it’s very much about the contest, especially against South Africa."

Skinstad added that his remarks were intended in good spirit, describing them as “healthy banter”:

"For any Irish fans listening, we have great respect and admiration for you. It’s just that the rivalry has developed a bit of an edge, which makes the games even more exciting."

The South Africa–Ireland rivalry continues to deliver high-stakes matches that excite fans on both sides, with each encounter bringing a blend of skill, physicality, and fierce competition.

RG Snyman of South Africa is tackled by Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match.

Source: Getty Images

Springboks brace for a tough 2026

After a successful 2025 season, which saw the Springboks retaining the Rugby Championship and finish the year at the top of the World Rugby rankings, South Africa will enter the new year fully aware of the pressure ahead as the countdown to the 2027 Rugby World Cup continues. 2026 promises to be one of the most intense calendar years for the team, with matches against England in the Nations Championship and the Greatest Rivalry Series against the All Blacks set to stretch and test the squad.

Head coach Erasmus believes that clever squad rotation and trusting the depth of his players will be essential for a successful international season.

Rassie Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the gameplan the team wants to implement.

