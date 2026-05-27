Witney Ndaba calls for justice and public support in Gaby Ndaba’s case three years after her disappearance

A gathering in Boksburg on 30 May 2026 aims to highlight concerns around policing and raise awareness on gender-based violence

Public support continues to grow as community members back the “Justice for Gaby Ndaba” movement

Witney calls for public and media support ahead of Saturday gathering. Image: @witneyfullstop

Source: TikTok

Gaby Ndaba’s sister says her family is still awaiting justice three years after her disappearance and death in 2023, and has issued a call for a gathering dedicated to her sister. Mzansi has shown support for the initiative.

In a TikTok update, posted on 26 May 2026, Gaby Ndaba's sister Witney calls on media houses, journalists, and the public to attend and amplify their upcoming gathering in Boksburg on 30 May 2026. The event aims to push for accountability in Gaby Ndaba's murder and address concerns around policing and justice system failures.

Witney urged people to share and talk about the campaign. She stressed that public attention is essential:

“Please tag as many media houses as you know… make sure they see this video....Nothing gets done without public pressure.”

The event will also include petition handovers, community submissions, and engagement on broader issues of policing, safety, and systemic reform. Witney captioned her post:

"It's time to gather for Gaby."

The gathering, on the 30th of May is called: The Gabriella Effect. Image: @witneyfullstop

Source: TikTok

The Gabriella Effect event

The Gabriella Effect is a family-led initiative seeking justice for Nonkululeko Gabriella “Gaby” Ndaba, who went missing on 26 May 2023 and was found deceased on 1 June 2023 in Boksburg. The campaign highlights concerns about alleged failures in the South African Police Service’s handling of her disappearance and investigation, including delays, communication breakdowns, and disputed evidence management.

The initiative also aims to raise funds for a peaceful public gathering, through a BackaBuddy campaign, on 30 May 2026 at Van Dyk Park, Boksburg, creating a civic space for community engagement on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), policing accountability, public safety, and systemic reform. A petition with nearly 10,000 signatures will be presented to senior SAPS officials alongside community memorandums calling for accountability and change.

View the TikTok video below:

SA amplifies support for justice

Public reactions on @witneyfullstop's page have continued to reflect a strong backing for the Gabriella Ndaba case, with users expressing solidarity, encouragement, and renewed calls for accountability. The comments showed a growing collective demand to keep her name visible in the pursuit of justice.

Baradi Thornton 🧿 said:

"You don’t have to thank me! I’m sending you all the love in the world. I don’t know how you do it, I know it’s not easy 🥺 But I pray that you’re protected in this journey, you inspire so many of us. I don’t think you understand."

Gomo_Kwaile🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

"NEVER STOP SAYING HER NAME! JUSTICE FOR Gabby Ndaba!"

Nokwazi N, along with many others, simply said:

"Justice for Gaby Ndaba"

✨✨BritZ✨✨ commented:

"We Will Be There!!!!! 💜"

🪲malilizela🪲 exclaimed:

"Ohhh. To have someone who can fight for your justice like this. Your sister is blessed to have you. 💕"

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Source: Briefly News