A woman posted a TikTok video showing people that her family was getting bigger in an unconventional way

The lady let people know that she was in a polygamous marriage after her husband took her on as a second wife

Online users were stunned after the woman shared photos showing how she handled having a sister-wife

A woman left people stunned with her alternative marriage. The lady let people know that she was getting ready to have a sister-wife.

A woman showed people the warm welcome she received entering a polygamous marriage. Image: @andisa.khumalo

Source: TikTok

The lady shared her video in a post on 15 April 2026, which sparked discussions about polygamy. Online users were stunned to see how the woman handled her marriage.

In a video on TikTok by @angel_selota, a woman posted the celebration of the day she became a sister-wife. The lady was wearing a blanket that was dedicated to her as a sister-wife. In the photos, the lady happily posed next to the woman whom her husband took as his first wife. She also thanked everyone who helped her get ready for her wedding day. Watch the video below:

South African appreciates sister-wives

Many people admired the ladies who showed people the beginning of their lives as sister wives. Online users raved about the growing family and shared their honest thoughts on polygamy. Read the comments below:

The bride was excited to be welcomed into polygamy. Image: Angel_selota / TikTok

Source: TikTok

sosha admired the polygamous union:

"Oh I love Isithembu sheim nibahle niphathan kakuhle 💙❤️"

Thandymamakhe wished the ladies well:

"God bless your sisterhood, it’s beautiful 💜🙏🥰"

Retha swooned over the ladies:

"Mara Smile sa ngwanageshu sedira kudu okare otshwa di chocolate 🥰 She is so full of love."

Mmaphale Eniccah Nkadimeng did not think polygamy was for her:

"It is better for me to be single for the rest of my life 🙏🏻🤦🏻😭"

THANDO's nail bar 💅 was inspired:

"I wish this life to be married for 10 years. Do you think I'll cope if we find a sister wife."

lindiwe msibi615 enjoyed seeing the union:

"Isthembu asinankinga yaz inkinga isuke ibe kubafazi omunye angathandi omunye hope you enjoy your journey niphathane kahle no mamkhulu omunye nomunye azi indawo yakhe nokuthi uzeleni ❤️❤️❤️ (Polygamy is only a problem when the wives hate each other. Treat each other well and each of you remember their place.)"

koketso also hoped the women would stay united:

"Keep loving each other and always pray about it❤️🥰love yous."

user981725390182 commented:

"Mamkhulu accepted that her husband has now found his soulmate 😂"

Mammie and Kuhle 🌼 appreciated the lady's beauty:

"Face was indeed beaten, beautiful dresses, congratulations sweetie ✨✨✨"

Red 🌹heart was in love:

"Beautiful 😍. May a sister-wife this loving locate me."

Other Briefly News stories about polygamy

Source: Briefly News