A woman uploaded a TikTok video showing herself and her husband's wife having fun in the rain

The two women are married to an internet personality, who may be romantically linked to podcaster Seemah

The online crowd loved the women's relationship and hoped that it wouldn't turn sour in the future

Two sister wives had fun bonding in the rain. Images: @leratogracee, @tiran_the_goat

Source: Instagram

A woman named Thobeka shared a sweet video of herself and her sister wife, Lerato, having fun in the rain together. The online crowd expressed that they adored their wholesome moment and hoped that their bond wouldn't be broken.

Thobeka, a Forex mentor and full-time trader, posted a video on 26 November, 2025, which showed the duo on the road as droplets fell. Matching in their black tops and white pants, Thobeka and Lerato kicked water in each other's direction.

The young woman tagged Lerato and captioned the post:

"Could never have asked for a better friend than you."

The two women are married to internet personality Andile Mofokeng, whom many speculate is in a romantic relationship with award-winning content creator Seemah. In October, 2025, Andile posted pictures of himself with the popular podcaster, gifting her a bouquet while looking booed-up.

Take a look at some Instagram pictures below:

Fans wondered if Seemah was in a serious relationship with Andile Mofokeng. Images: @the_goat_andy_za

Source: Instagram

Internet adores sister wives' relationship

Several social media users dropped messages in the comment section, expressing admiration after watching the love-filled video on their screens.

@hafela wrote to Thobeka:

"Please don't accept any third parties in this beautiful relationship."

@babybearmich felt the same way and gave their opinion:

"Please do not bring any other woman into your family. She will ruin everything for you guys, just be very careful and stick together, no matter what. Love you guys."

@zar_1113 thought in the comments:

"Maybe she's your soulmate."

@cindymachete shared with the online community:

"I'm too weak for this. I might end up loving the sister wife more than the actual husband. Nibahle nina."

A positive @nellahxolo added under the post:

"I hope whoever joins the family will also love you guys and bring peace."

@nonhlanhla_nonnie7 wanted all the best for the young family and stated:

"Oh, may God continue shielding, strengthening, and being with you guys. May the love grow stronger."

@pretty_miss_lemoh added humour to the comment section, writing to people on the internet:

"My friend and I would do this, but we have asthma, so we don’t play like that."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Thobeka's account below:

