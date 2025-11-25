Gigi Lamayne and her boyfriend Reason had a cute exchange on social media

The couple openly expressed their love and appreciation for one another, and fans couldn't help but admire their relationship

However, their exchange was not without criticism, as some people shared their hot takes on the pair's romance

Gigi Lamayne and Reason's relationship ignited a debate online. Images: reasonhd_, gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

South African rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason (now Sizwe Alakine) had their followers holding candles when they casually showed off their relationship online.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, Alakine posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter (X) page expressing his appreciation for his girlfriend.

"Lord! I thank you so much for Gigi. That’s all!"

His message was met with the same level of love and admiration from his rapper girlfriend, who responded with a sweet, "Dinner is ready, sthandwa sami (my love)."

The couple have been together for over a year, confirming their relationship in early 2025 after months of speculation. They initially denied the rumours, claiming they were just friends and working on music together.

However, after many cosy public appearances, the pair finally confirmed that they were indeed an item.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason had a sweet exchange online, expressing their appreciation for one another. Image: reasonhd_.

Source: Instagram

While the couple faced criticism from the online community at the beginning, they have managed to stick together despite the outside noise,

In March 2025, Reason defended his partner on the Piano Pulse Podcast after the hosts labelled her a "downgrade" from her partner's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Lootlove.

This instantly earned him the respect of peers and the online community, allowing the couple to be more open about their relationship without fear of judgment.

Read Reason and Gigi Lamayne's conversation below.

Social media erupts over Reason and Gigi Lamayne's exchange

Fans and followers gushed over Reason and Gigi Lamayne and admired their relationship. Read some of their messages below.

mphokeo declared:

"Love is beautiful."

OdnilGames_ responded to Reason:

"You really love her, Siz, and I'm here for it."

neezylove02 admired:

"A man who’s this loud about me."

Que_DBN added:

"Ah, man, this is sweet. You really won, brother. I hope you treat her well."

Gigi Lamayne and Reason’s public displays of affection were met with mixed reactions from the online community. Image: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

However, some users shared negative reactions to the pair's relationship and their sweet exchange on social media, more so Sizwe Alakine's touching message.

MadibanaMatome suggested:

"This one is clearly for the ex to see. No matter how hard you try, public relationships always end in tears. It is never about love but always about showing someone that you are happy, even when you are not. Ask Zinhle and Lamiez."

ShakerShabalala asked:

"What about the mother of your kids?"

iamstargo said:

"You once said this about Loot."

Khumology asked:

"Don't you guys have WhatsApp?"

Gigi Lamayne and Reason enjoy a kota date

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gigi Lamayne and Reason's kota date.

A video of Gigi enjoying a kota in a car while her partner stood behind the camera, laughing and admiring her, sparked a frenzy of reactions from the online community about their relationship.

Source: Briefly News