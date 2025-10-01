South African celebrity couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine enjoyed a kota date recently, and their video went viral

X blog page @MDNnewss posted a video of Gigi eating a kota inside the car, and people came with all sorts of reactions

Some people joked about how the Piano Pulse podcasters were right about their sentiments on their relationship

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Celeb couple Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne went on a kota date. Image: Sizwe_alakine

Source: Instagram

Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine were a hot topic recently when a video of them enjoying some quality time went viral.

They might have spent months trying to hide their love; however, they are now very smitten. The doting couple enjoyed a laid-back Kota date, and Gigi's appetite saw her getting dragged online.

In the video, the Ice Cream hitmaker was clearly enjoying her meal, as she tried talking with food inside her mouth.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted a video of the couple eating their kotas:

Mzansi reacts to Gigi and Reason's video

Below are some of the mixed reactions online:

@Kagiso_Bw reacted:

"She looks exactly like a kasi Hun."

@LenyoraBillium gushed:

"I love them as a couple, please."

@Ehh_my_wife said:

"You can tell when a breadwinner is comfortable."

@Tumelo_kaThoko said:

"The only reaction that matters. I love them so much."

@_nonlivingthing said:

"She is comfortable around her man."

@MhlangaLindo responded:

"Piano Pulse is vindicated, I'm afraid."

@_Madooloreplied:

"Let's go to Aus Maria, she sells the best kota."

@paperchas3r999 replied:

"This is how a Kota is supposed to be eaten though."

@djstago joked:

"You can tell when someone didn't grow up ekasi."

@Vhadauvhadamani said:

"Sfiso was right."

@Melusi_Mokone shared:

"My favourite couple, but I also have to be honest about how Reason laughs, ey."

@sandile07597191 stated:

"A lady chews properly and does not talk with food inside her mouth. Gigi is nasty."

@ModisaWaDinku said:

"But Gigi is a real one, honestly."

@fezz_blaq replied:

"Reasons uncle used to sell the best kotas eMfokoeng K1. I don't blame her, Reason knows the plug."

What Reason said about Gigi

Reason came guns blazing at a podcaster named Thakgi, who compared Gigi Lamayne and Lootlove. The rapper asked him:

“What downgrade? What gives you the right to sit down and discuss another man’s relationship? What are you teaching these kids here? That oh yeah if you’re a girl that looks like Gigi in the public perception, you’re a downgrade compared to a girl that looks like Luthando in the public perception,” Reason said.

The rapper scored points online from peeps, who lauded him for defending his bae.

Reason came to his bae's defence after a podcaster trolled her. Image: Reason HD

Source: Instagram

Reason flirts with Gigi Lamayne

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA rapper Reason had social media peeps buzzing after posting a flirty social media post to his girl, Gigi Lamayne.

The Imithandazo star sent a very steamy message to his girlfriend that had everyone on social media buzzing. Peeps admired the pair's openness, but some peeps had argued that the message could have been sent in private.

Source: Briefly News