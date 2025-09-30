South African former 2Faced duo Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ have rekindled their relationship

A recent video of them performing at an unknown event was shared on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars' reconciliation

Thuli P and Slenda Da Dancing DJ are back together. Image: @2faced_sa

Source: Instagram

South African popular stars Thulisile Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ have decided to bury the hatchet and start over again with their relationship.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a recent video of the former 2Faced duo on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

In the clip, Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ were spotted performing together at an unknown event, almost a year after Slenda decided to part ways with the former Generations: The Legacy actress.

The video was captioned:

"Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ of the 2Faced fame have rekindled their relationship."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Thuli and Slenda rekindling their relationship

Shortly after the video of the two stars rekindling their relationship was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@OnNontando said:

"That 'hayi' 😭🤣 Thuli doesn’t wanna nod her head and get all sweaty. Ngathi uthi nje you can jump sis not me."

@BubsyUnited wrote:

"This video hurts to watch. The level of cringeness is insane."

@ziyana49249 commented:

"Ngath abajwayelene. They look like 2 strangers who met in a groove and decided to go DJ khona lapho."

@KatlegoGodKenna responded:

"Thuli looks like such a sweetheart here...She looks like a genuinely kind person."

@Uncensored_Rza replied:

"These two aren't DJs. They sell cakes and biscuits to rich men-we won't be fooled as a country."

@KwandaMkhungo mentioned:

"Lmaooo this link up will never make sense, it’s so uncomfortable to watch."

Thuli Phongolo took a break from DJing

In December 2024, The Generations: Legacy actress issued a statement announcing her break from DJing. According to TimesLIVE, Thuli P's team assured fans that they would reschedule events so ticket holders could still enjoy the experience they paid for.

The statement explained that DJ Thuli P was not well enough to perform, stating:

"This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows."

Thuli P's comment about DJ Maphorisa gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo set the record straight about her relationship with DJ Maphorisa, but no one was buying her story. DJ Maphorisa's relationship with his alleged on-again, off-again girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, has again become the topic of discussion.

The pair's romance has been questioned on several occasions, and it appears that Thuli felt the need to clear the air again. This came after she was told that her ex was allegedly dating Cyan Boujee, and Thuli addressed it before deactivating her account.

