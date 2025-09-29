South African multi-award-winning singer Tyla recently met American rapper Cardi B's family

An online user posted a video of the star being introduced to Cardi B's children on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Water hitmaker meeting Cardi's family

Tyla met Cardi B's family. Photos by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Seems like Cardi B and Tyla's friendship is becoming stronger than ever before, as recently, the South African star got to meet the rapper's family.

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, an online user @cardibarchive_ posted a video of the two superstars at an unknown venue, with the Water hitmaker being introduced to Cardi's kids.

This video was captioned just days after it was announced that Tyla had featured in Cardi B's latest album, Am I The Drama. The clip went viral on social media with many netizens gushing over their newfound friendship.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Tyla meeting Cardi B's family

Shortly after the video went on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here are some of the comments below:

@itsjaydenex said:

"Tyla probably taking notes on how to be that cool."

@Kamalianaie commented:

"Cardi just wanted to hug her."

@4EverGoatz responded:

"Look at all the bougie people acting like they're not there? Can it speak to you privately?"

@stokeleysclit replied:

"She is so sweet to other girls. I will always love Cardi."

@estreyah_ mentioned:

"I don’t know how celebs do it man trying to have a cute little conversation with 20 people just watching you."

Netizens reacted to Tyla meeting Cardi B's family. Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B showed love to Tyla after a night out

This isn't the first time that Cardi B and Tyla have connected or shared special moments together, as in February 2025, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker expressed love for the 23-year-old after their night out at the Super Bowl Afterparty.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cardi B posted a video of Tyla whining and twerking to Skilla Baby’s hit song Bae. In the background, Cardi B can be heard cheering Tyla on before the short clip concludes.

Cardi B stated that the song, whose lyrics go, ‘Bae, you know you fine, don't you? /Bae, you know you fine,’ was meant for Tyla. Impressed by the South African singer's beauty, Cardi B remarked that the song was made for Tyla.

Tyla becomes 1st African to fill up Asia Arena

Briefly News previously reported that South African Popiano singer and songwriter Tyla has made her country proud once again with another career milestone up her sleeve.

On Thursday, 18 September 2025, an online user @Tyla_Tygrs excitedly announced on social media that the 23-year-old Grammy Award winner would make history at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in December.

Shortly after the good news was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. South Africans were especially touched by how far Tyla has come as a Mzansi pop star.

