South Africa's latest TV show, Homecoming, has reportedly been renewed for a new season

The TV show made headlines when it replaced popular telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis in 2026

Viewers of the show took to social media this week to comment on the upcoming season and current storylines

Mzansi Wethu's 'Home Coming' renewed for another season.

Popular Mzansi Wethu telenovela Homecoming, which stars award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, produced by Tshedza Pictures, has been renewed for a second season.

The TV show revolves around Zethu, (played by Six Nyamane). Nyamane's character is a doctor who is fresh off losing everything in the big city who is forced back to the rural village she fled.

The telenovela also stars actors Khaya Xaba and Sabelo Radebe, who previously starred on eTV's canned telenovela, Smoke & Mirrors.

Social media user @KaeTeeSA1 shared on his X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, that the telenovela has been renewed.

"Homecoming has been renewed for a second season. The crew and cast of the show have already started rolling cameras, working tirelessly to bring us the second season of this telenovela," he said.

Homecoming fans react to the current storylines

@sbhle reacted:

"Shwabi and Hlathi are cousins. Both have something against women's empowerment."

@_FentseM responded:

"If the writers don't give Zethu a break they're going to p*ss me off."

@KaeTeeSA1 wrote:

"Our poor doctor is always going through the most shame."

@Keketso883887 replied:

"Can it please be Monday to Friday because wow?"

@_Aura_K said:

"It's a great show. Definitely deserves a 2nd season."

@ngishourthat responded:

"Matron is acting like the kids broke into her home and stole the money, when they found the wallet near the bush. Why doesn’t she ask what was her wallet doing in the bush to begin with. Uyadika lomama atsho nge wig," (The woman is annoying).

@giftsellomantsh said:

"That time, Genesis and Ithonga are yet to get new seasons, or I don't know about it."

@malapela_tebogo replied:

"Shwabi is an abusive man who wants his wife to rely on him for everything; he doesn’t want her to be independent by doing something she loves. He has low self-esteem; and he feels like Mthandeni won’t need him anymore."

@MissDazzy wrote:

"Great news, now can we have it Monday to Friday please?"

@Princess_Kgadi responded:

"The way Mthandeni was smiling when Ngarage was calming down members of the community, oh my ship bathong."

@MissLuu_nje said:

"Zethu is only going back to Okhambeni so that she can be with Sifiso..its not about work, if we are being honest."

@I_am_AmmzY reacted:

"Zethu always makes her decisions based on mjolo wakhe (her dating life) at the time and that's stupid."

'Home Coming' renewed for season 2.

Actress Shine Madela discusses playing MaNkwanyane in Homecoming

