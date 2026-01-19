Rising star Shine Madela has been trending on social media for her latest role as MaNkwanyane on Homecoming

Madela recently opened up about her popular character, who got cheated on by her husband, Sifiso

Homecoming viewers recently praised Madela's character for defending herself after she got cheated on

Shine Madela discusses playing the popular role as MaNkwanyane in 'Homecoming'. Image: MzansiWethu

Talented actress Shine Madela recently opened up about playing "the good wife," Mabuyi MaNkwanyane, on Mzansi Mzansi Wethu's popular drama series Homecoming.

Madela stars opposite award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, as his on-screen wife and Khaya Xaba's step-mother on the TV show.

A fan of the show, @LangaJones, commented on Madela's character on her X account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

The actress shares in an interview with Sunday World that portraying the perfect wife on the show hasn't been emotionally easy for her, as there were moments she felt genuine anger on behalf of her character.

“I was viscerally mad. She invested so much of herself in that marriage. Being treated like that is painful. And the writers allowed me to explore that emotional spiral,” says Madela.

Madela also reveals that MaNkwanyane feels hurt, humiliated, and blindsided. But what makes the situation worse for her is that the infidelity happened before the conversation.

MaNkwanyane has been described as the “perfect wife”, but perfection wasn’t enough to save her marriage.

“Polygamy has existed in our culture for a very long time. Ultimately, it’s about open conversations and whether both partners are willing to embrace that reality. Without honesty, things fall apart,”adds the star.

Viewers of the show have been commenting on Madela's character since she's spiralling out of control after finding out that her husband, Sifiso, has been having an affair with Zethu (played by Six Nyamane).

Homecoming fans comment on MaNkwanyane's storyline

@BADIMO_G reacted:

"Yes, MaNkwanyane spends all his money, blow it wena girl."

@_WendyHouse_ wrote:

"Sfiso cheating unleashed the baddie in Mabuyi. I knew she was beautiful, but now? What a stunner!"

@Rea_Keo said:

"Mabuyi has a very nice body, muhle ugirl bandla," (This girl is beautiful).

@ChunksOfMe commented:

"So they expected MaNkwanyane to just roll over and wake up on the good side of the bed after that kind of betrayal? Hai shame abamyeke, (leave her alone). They can't expect her to just turn a blind eye. Agathi akazi lutho," (As if she knows nothing).

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"Finally, a different storyline of women being cheated on doesn't continue to please and grovel at her husband as if it's her fault."

Shine Madela plays Sifiso's wife MaNkwanyane in 'Homecoming'. Image: MzansiWethu

