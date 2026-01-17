Big Brother Mzansi fans and Marcia 'Cia' Morata's family begin donations for her after her departure over mental health

Morata's banking details were shared on social media on Saturday, 17 January 2026, after her exit

Viewers of the show commented on Morata's exit and donation request over the weekend

'Big Brother Mzansi' Viewers Donate Money to Marcia 'Cia' Morata

Source: Facebook

The family and fans of reality TV star Marcia “Cia” Morata had social media talking over the weekend when they shared her banking details to begin donations for her after she departed from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show.

The educator was the first star to leave the Big Brother Mzansi house this season after raising concerns about her health and emotional well-being, making her the first.

Morata, who starred opposite trans reality TV star Ilano, was reportedly emotional and began crying in the reality TV show.

In a statement released at midnight, Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Cia’s exit from the competition.

The statement read: “Marcia ‘Cia’ Morata has left the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Bazozwa house. She is the first housemate to exit the show since the season began on Sunday, 11 January 2026.”

Big Brother Mzansi fan @SlungileMbatha shared on his X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that Cia's brother has shared her bank details for donations.

"I have spoken to his brother, our beautiful sister has been hospitalised due to anxiety and the mental breakdown she has. If you have something to drop to show her some love, please see the bank details below," he captioned the post.

Matila Moswana, who is reportedly the reality TV star's brother, also shared her banking details on his Facebook account on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

He wrote: "For those who would like to give something, you can send it here; every cent counts. A se force friends ke out of love and support," (You are not forced to donate, it's out of love).

Big Brother Mzansi fans respond to the post

@RataNnete said:

"She'll be fine, donation ke tsa eng yanong? She has medical aid; she's a teacher."

@SlungileMbatha1 replied:

"I think my tweets are very clear, so if it’s not your cup of tea, you just move. We are different as humans, and we will always see things differently. My tweet never suggested that it was for medical bills. I said, “ let show her some love.” Those who understand are doing so."

@macmazaleni responded:

"She took a space of someone deserving now uya stefela suka."

@SlungileMbatha1 wrote:

"She was also deserving. It’s not her fault that she has anxiety. I hope it never happens to those you love. "

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"Shame, man! Hope she gets better."

@GlitEdgee said:

"God bless you, Slu."

@__Nicky___ responded:

"Surely she has medical aid, you people love donating for everything, but for people that really need it."

@dibumamabolo2 wrote:

"Thank you, Slu, for being considerate and not self-righteous. Mental illness is never taken seriously. She qualified to be at Bbm. I follow her page, and saw the banking details. Ubuntu She is in our prayers, I think grieve as well. Apparently, she recently lost her mom/father."

'Big Brother Mzansi' Viewers Donate Money to Marcia 'Cia' Morata After Exit

Source: Facebook

'Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka's fuel romance rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that model and content creator Mmeli had social media buzzing when he fueled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi show.

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with the KZN-born bookkeeper.

Thandeka Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media

mkjn

Source: Briefly News