Cia Morata’s family broke their silence following her sudden exit from Big Brother Mzansi Season 6

The family gave an update on Cia Morata's health and emphasised that she did not leave the Big Brother Mzansi house voluntarily

Social media users rallied around Cia, sharing messages of support, encouragement, and advice for her healing journey

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 6 star Marcia Morata’s family reacted after she was removed from the show. Image: Marcia Mmakwena Morata

Source: Facebook

The family of the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant who was removed from the house for medical reasons has broken their silence.

Marcia “Cia” Morata was removed from the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house for her well-being following a psychologist’s recommendation.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 started on a high note, with viewers being treated to budding romances and steamy kissing sessions barely a week into the 90-day reality competition.

On Saturday, 17 January 2026, things took an unexpected turn when Big Brother Mzansi confirmed that one of the contestants had been removed from the house for health reasons.

What did Cia Morata's family say after she was removed from BBMzansi?

After Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Marcia “Cia” Morata’s exit in a statement shared on its official social media accounts, her family broke its silence with a statement shared on Facebook.

MO RG AN Monochromatic confirmed that Marcia “Cia” Morata had been removed from the Big Brother Mzansi house and hospitalised. The family emphasised that Marcia “Cia” Morata had not exited the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 house voluntarily.

They confirmed that before entering the Big Brother Mzansi house, Cia had battled social anxiety. Part of the statement reads:

"It is with great concern that we announce that our beloved daughter Cia (Marcia Mmakwena Morata) has been hospitalised. We want to set the record straight that Cia did not voluntarily exit the 'Big Brother Mzansi' show. She bravely battled social anxiety, and unfortunately, it became too much to overcome.”

The family asked for privacy as they continue to navigate the difficult period.

Read the full statement below:

Fans react to Cia Morata's Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 exit

Social media users flooded the comments with well-wishes and words of comfort for Cia Morata. Others advised how Cia should navigate her road to recovery.

Here are some of the comments:

Dee Power said:

“For some of us, she made it ❤️”

Phosa MmaRethabile advised:

“Please tell her to take a break from social media!! Some comments on other pages are really insensitive!! We love her 🫂”

Teddy Wale Khosi sympathised:

“I want rooting for her. I understand the person she is. Anxiety is an issue, but she will win.”

Pearl Black expressed:

“Arggh, man, I'm really sorry. Yazi I was thinking about her an hour ago. Sending her love and light hope abe shapo 🥹🙏❤️”

Zwest Msibi shared:

“Get well soon, Cia. I believe in you, girl, you can overcome what you are going through.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans reacted after Season 6 star Marcia Morata was removed. Image: Marcia Mmakwena Morata

Source: Facebook

BBMzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka's video fuels romance rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mmeli had social media buzzing when he fueled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 competition.

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with KZN-born bookkeeper Thandeka. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media.

Source: Briefly News