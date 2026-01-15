Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemates are moving fast this season, with viewers already witnessing the second kiss barely a week into the 90-day competition

On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, two housemates locked lips under the sheets, with one of them warning the other to tread carefully with their heart

Social media reactions were mixed with some cheering the budding romance, others alleged that one of the two housemates had a child outside the house

‘BBMzansi’ Season 6 stars locked lips. Image: lifeafterbbmzansi

Source: Instagram

Bathong! The housemates in Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 are not wasting time with viewers already having been treated to their second kiss barely a week into the 90-day competition.

In previous seasons, Big Brother Mzansi contestants spent their first week forming alliances and formulating strategies to last them the full 90 days, but the Bazozwa housemates are built different.

In the space of a few days, Big Brother Mzansi fans have been treated to budding relationships and the locking of lips by two couples in the house.

Which Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestants have kissed?

On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, Big Brother Mzansi shared footage of Buhle B and Tumi the Barber sharing a steamy kiss. The post was captioned:

“ICYMI: The second kiss of the season! 😘Buhle B and Tumi the Barber shared some kisses under the sheets, and she told him that he better tread carefully with her heart or else....💑”

Watch the video below:

The kiss between Buhle and Tumi came hours after Ofentse and Trixie shared a steamy kiss only day 2 in Biggie’s house. Big Brother Mzansi shared a video of the steamy kiss with a cheeky caption that read:

"It’s no longer just “Bluetooth ready to pair” – Bluetooth has connected! 😏Ofentse and Trixie shared a steamy kiss. Only Day 2 in Biggie’s house, and the heat is already ON! 🔥"

You can watch the first kiss in Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 by clicking here.

What did Mzansi say about Buhle and Tumi's ship?

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While others were excited about Buhle and Tumi’s budding romance, some were critical and alleged that Tumi had a baby outside the house.

Here are some of the comments:

@Florencemsiman1 criticised:

“Buhle. My dear, why are you acting desperate for a man mara? 🤔Tumi is not into you; he is just settling for you because no one else is giving him the green light.”

@micheal1961 joked:

“Someone wrote this season is all about umjolo aka shipping, even biggie himself is in a ship with big sister. 😂😂”

@micheal1961 alleged:

“So, Buhle is now a step-mother of a 7-month-old baby. All we are saying is good luck, and we will be there with our remote controls watching you ugowa.”

@ItsWendyChief remarked:

“A couple I didn't see coming haibo 🤭🙆🏾‍♀️ when?”

@Mrs_Cross24 critiqued:

“Even after this, he still dies there by Liema, drooling over her😂Men!”

South Africans reacted after ‘BBMzansi’ Season 6 housemates locked lips. Image: BBMzansi

Source: Twitter

BBMzansi fans comment on Ilano's transformation journey

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that TikToker Langalihle Gumede, known as Ilano, opened up about her transformation journey in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 house.

The content creator, who previously shared that she has a twin brother, also discussed her childhood in her introduction video. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on Gumede's personality and journey on social media.

Source: Briefly News