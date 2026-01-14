On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Minnie Dlamini posted an image of herself rocking a risque outfit

The picture was taken at sunset in Cape Town, with Minnie posing confidently on a rooftop or balcony

Musa Khawula reshared the picture on X (Twitter) and several social media users criticised the language he used to describe her body

Minnie Dlamini flaunted her curves in a swimsuit. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini left South Africans watering at the mouth after sharing a snap in a two-piece swimsuit.

The renowned media personality recently dominated headlines after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that she had agreed to repay money misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding.

With the scandal firmly in the review mirror, Minnie Dlamini shifted the attention to herself, this time for very different reasons.

Minnie Dlamini flaunts her curves in two-piece swimsuit

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, the AFCON Daily Show co-host took to her official Instagram account and shared a photo of herself in a two-piece white swimsuit. She confidently captioned the post:

“God took his time in Africa 🌅”

The photo was taken outdoors at sunset somewhere in Cape Town with Minnie Dlamini confidently posing on a rooftop or balcony with a blurred cityscape in the background.

See the picture below:

The photo quickly gained traction online, drawing admiration from fans and followers. Later on the same day, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared the picture on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Minnie Dlamini shows off her divorced body.”

See the photo below:

What did Mzansi say about Minnie Dlamini's swimsuit photo?

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some gushed over Minnie Dlamini’s physique, others criticised her looks.

Here are some of the comments:

@deputyneighbor gushed:

“You can say whatever you want about her, but her body and face are tea.”

@Waylonjunior praised:

“Calling her body ‘divorced body’ is wild, as if confidence expires with a marriage certificate. At the end of the day, Minnie Dlamini is hot, glowing, successful, and minding her business.”

@RealMadamCoco shared:

"Hawu Musa😭😭😭. Body is still bodying though🔥"

@LadyMpopi gushed:

“Beautiful divorced body as compared to her married body. Happiness shining through ❤️”

@DonaldMakhasane asked:

“What kind of man leaves a girl this beautiful?”

@ona_nky complimented:

"This woman has been hot her whole life 😍😭😭"

@Afri_core laughed:

“Musa always introduces these new perfect terms, and somehow we’re the ones who end up in trouble for using them 😒 because they're tempting.”

@james60657941 remarked:

“I think you are getting away with too many things; you need to be taught a lesson.”

@_tomi24 said:

"Minnie Dlamini is embracing her new chapter with confidence, proof that self-love looks good at every stage of life. 💫🔥"

SA reacted after Minnie Dlamini flaunted her physique in a two-piece swimsuit. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini lists her 2025 achievements

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini listed her achievements as 2025 drew to a close.

Despite facing seasons of intense public scrutiny and personal challenges, Minnie Dlamini’s substantial career wins proved her staying power in an industry that often focused more on her hurdles than her successes.

Source: Briefly News