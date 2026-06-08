South Africans got a wake-up call in 2026 after a report ranked nearly 40 popular fizzy drinks by sugar content. BusinessTech’s analysis found Sprite sitting at the healthiest end of the list, while a Woolworths drink quietly topped the charts as the sweetest of them all.

A general view of various sugary fizzy canned drinks are displayed on a shelf. Image: John Keeble

Source: Getty Images

The findings left many South Africans rattled, especially those who assumed their favourite cold drink was a safer choice. The report compared sugar levels per 100 millilitres across brands found on shelves nationwide.

The numbers behind your favourite cold drink

Woolworths Passionade came in as the sugariest fizzy drink at 13.4 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. Appletiser’s White Grapetiser followed with 12.5 grams per 100 millilitres. Red Grapetiser and Woolworths Ginger Beer both carried 12.3 grams per 100 millilitres. Schweppes Dry Lemon rounded out the top five sugariest drinks at 11 grams per 100 millilitres.

On the healthier end, Sprite claimed the lowest sugar content on the entire list at just 3.1 grams per 100 millilitres. Sparletta’s range also ranked among the least sugary options available on South African shelves.

What caught many people off guard was Sparletta Iron Brew more than doubling its sugar content, jumping from 3.5 grams in 2023 to 8.4 grams in 2026. South Africa introduced a sugar tax in 2018 to fight rising obesity and diabetes rates. For the full ranking of all 40 drinks, see the BusinessTech report.

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Source: Briefly News