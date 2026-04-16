A Namibian doctor walked through a grocery store, pointing out which foods parents should avoid and what they should be buying instead

He called out vegetable cooking oil and popular breakfast cereals as some of the worst things people are putting into their children's bodies

People had a lot to say, with many pointing out that the healthier alternatives are too expensive

A Namibian doctor in a grocery store. Images: @drmartinwucher

Source: Facebook

A Namibian doctor had people rethinking their grocery run after walking through a supermarket aisle and calling out some of the most common items people buy without a second thought. He posted the video on 29 January 2026, going through different sections of the store and explaining what certain products actually contain and why he believes parents should keep them away from their children.

He started with vegetable cooking oil, telling people to leave it alone completely. He said it enters the body, makes its way to the brain and stays there for up to six months. He recommended switching to olive oil, butter or ghee as alternatives. He then moved to the breakfast cereal aisle and picked up a box of Pronutro. After reading through the ingredients, which included genetically modified maize, genetically modified soya and added sugar, he said he would not want that in his child. His alternative was simple rolled oats with fresh fruit added in or a savoury breakfast like eggs and bacon. For snacking in between meals, he pointed to mixed nuts as his go-to, saying they fill you up and give the body what it actually needs.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

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Netizens share their thoughts on the food list

The comments were honest and heated after the clip was shared on the Facebook page @drmartinwucher:

@Sizwe Siz wrote:

"You speak from a point of privilege. The majority of people buy food they can afford."

@Bokang Beekay Motshwane added:

"With respect, you talk about olive oil and ghee like they are affordable for everyone."

@Loredana Van Zyl said:

"All the good stuff costs a hell of a lot of money, which most South Africans cannot afford."

@Reign Reign wrote:

"But the good-for-you options are the most expensive."

@Samantha Kerchhoff questioned:

"So what are these things being sold to us if they are killing us? Make the healthy foods more affordable, and maybe then we can do things the proper way."

@Marlize Pretorius added:

"We need a national toi-toi for good food price drops. The government must subsidise things like olive oil, real butter and tree nuts."

@James la Grange wrote:

"What about Weetbix? Not everyone can afford the healthy stuff. We eat what we can afford."

@Conan Justin Ellistson added:

"I use chicken fat, which renders beautifully and tastes much better too."

A doctor standing next to vegetable oil on a grocery store shelf. Images: @drmartinwucher

Source: Facebook

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