March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has ruffled feathers with her sentiments on Africans supporting Mexico

Several African social media users trolled Bafana Bafana following their defeat at the World Cup opening match against Mexico

Jacinta's question ruffled many feathers, with people relentlessly expressing their opinions, and it was not good

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ruffled feathers when she asked one question to Africans who were hell-bent on supporting Mexico instead of Bafana Bafana.

Her question was simple: What did supporting Mexico instead of Bafana Bafana do for your country? The question has sparked chaos online, with people unapologetically trolling her.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the Africans who mocked Bafana Bafana and supported Mexico. Image: jacinta_ngobese

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta hits back at Africans celebrating SA's heartache

In a scathing X post on Friday, 12 June 2026, the activist and former radio personality asked Africans what had changed about their lives since they declared their support for Mexico.

"You see🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️Supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country ‼️‼️‼️ You’re still not Mexican, you’re still in an underdeveloped country!" she exclaimed.

Jacinta's question came after the timeline mocked Bafana Bafana for losing the opening match to Mexico and being hit with two red cards. Foreign countries in Africa have declared that they will celebrate should Bafana Bafana lose, due to the mass deportations happening.

As 30 June nears, Jacinta and her supporters are preparing for a march to say illegal immigrants should pack up and return to their countries. Already, several nations have provided transportation for their citizens, and these include Ghana and Nigeria, with others preparing the repatriation process.

Africans hit back at Jacinta

Below are some of the remarks from X users:

@kevinfriday10 reacted:

"We shall invite the white to come and steal some land and develop other African countries just the same way they did to SA."

@Hycinth41 scolded:

"Some of you are so dumb with a sponge brain, you go on the street harassing your fellow African brothers with no shame, you came on social media to spew nonsense."

@baka_tjidzani said:

"Well, I'm glad that support to Mexico fixed your problems. You gotta have a win at least."

Other South Africans asked Jacinta to sit this one out, and other nonsensical social media wars and focus on the big picture:

@35mmproductions advised, "Our fearless leader, you don’t have to make such remarks. You are leading a massive movement; let us deal with them on these platforms on your behalf, please. We are South Africans, and we shall not be deterred. Amandla!"

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clapped back at Africans who celebrated Bafana Bafana’s loss. Image: JacintaNgobese

Source: Facebook

Prince Kaybee slams South Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee relentlessly trolled Bafana Bafana following their defeat at the World Cup opening match against Mexico by going on a mini-rant.

The Wajelwa hitmaker went on a mini rant about the soccer star's performance, criticising some of the decision-making which cost the team big time. Social media users continued to troll Bafana Bafana's performance, and they were not going easy on them.

Kaybee said the team lacked confidence and had poor decision-making skills.

Source: Briefly News