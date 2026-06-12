Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been called out after South Africa lost to Mexico in their 2026 World Cup opener

The Belgian tactician claimed he was happy about his team's performance, but that was not the case for others watching the game

A sports journalist, during an exclusive chat with Briefly News, explained why it was the Belgian mentor who cost Bafana Bafana the chances of winning

Hugo Broos has come under serious criticism after Bafana Bafana stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their first group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez gave the Mexicans the deserved win over Bafana Bafana, as they move to the top of Group A.

Bafana Bafana also ended the game on a bad note as two of their players, Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, were both sent off in the second half.

How Broos wasted Bafana Bafana's chances

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo, during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, blamed Broos for Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico despite Sithole being at fault for the first goal South Africa conceded and also being sent off in the second half.

He claimed the former Cameroon national team coach's tactics backfired, and he failed to correct them during the match, and ended up losing all three points.

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"Broos' decision to start with a back three backfired and, surprisingly, he didn't make changes to rectify the mistake. His idea of nullifying Mexico's threat didn't work out as planned," he said.

"Look at Mexico's second goal: Raul Jimenez has acres of space to plant his header. This shouldn't be happening in a team playing with five defenders.

"His tactics also nullified South Africa's playmaking ability. Iqraam Rayneers and Lyle Forster were isolated and starved of service.

"Khuliso Mudau didn't make those runs he is known for, and when he did, the delivery was poor. Bafana Bafana needed a ball carrier to advance them up the pitch and get behind the Mexico defence."

AFCON legend blasts Broos

African Cup of Nations legend Mohamed Aboutrika, during an interview after the match, also came for Broos for his tactical approach to the game against Mexico.

The former Al Ahly midfielder claimed Bafana Bafana lost the match even before it started, as the Belgian tactician went defensive right from his selection in the starting line-up.

“He’s afraid of the game. It’s the first match, so he’s scared. He went too defensive and right from the lineup, I knew he will lose," the former Egyptian international said.

"I put the blame on the coach. A disastrous match. I am shocked as an African because this team deserves to play much better with the qualities they have. Mexico isn’t that special.”

Broos reacts to Sithole, Zwane's red cards

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos shared his thoughts on Sithole and Zwane being sent off in Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their World Cup opener.

The Belgian also reacted to the performance of the South African national team in their first game in the global football competition.

Source: Briefly News